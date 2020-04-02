 Jefferson County Reports First Coronavirus Case—Though the Person Isn't Actually In Jefferson County | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Information comes at a price.

This story is brought to you by Bend’s only locally owned newspaper, and crafted by journalists who live in this community, right alongside you.
We’re 100% local, and our coverage never comes with a paywall.

This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon.
In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

As you enjoy this story, we ask you kindly to consider supporting us at a time when local news is more important than ever.
Help us continue to bring you the stories of Central Oregonians affected by coronavirus, the stories of how our community is adapting, and the accounts of how our governments and local businesses are responding to the crisis.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider

Information comes at a price, and now's a great time to pay it forward.
Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 09, 2020 News » Local News

Jefferson County Reports First Coronavirus Case—Though the Person Isn't Actually In Jefferson County 

Cases are reported by county of residence—meaning tourist locales like Bend could have more cases than we know

By
A person who lives in Jefferson County is the county's first positive case of novel coronavirus in that rural county. The thing is, the person doesn't even live Jefferson County.

click image Mt. Jefferson, which sits in Jefferson, Linn and Marion counties. - JSAYRE64, WIKIMEDIA
  • jsayre64, Wikimedia
  • Mt. Jefferson, which sits in Jefferson, Linn and Marion counties.

The person lives out of the state right now, but because each case is counted by the person's county of residence, according to public health guidelines, they're counted here, and not where they're actually living, Jefferson County Public Health officials announced Thursday. The person has not been in Central Oregon recently, and they are cooperating with public health, officials said.

Having a positive case reported among people living inside Jefferson County would be significant, because it remains among a group of rural counties in Oregon without a reported positive case. As of Thursday's tally from the Oregon Health Authority, six other Oregon counties besides Jefferson—including Baker, Coos, Gilliam, Harney, Lake and Wheeler counties had not yet reported any positive cases. Crook County had one reported case as of Thursday.

St. Charles Medical Center denied our request for residence information on patients it is treating for COVID-19, citing HIPAA concerns. click to tweet
County of residence information is also significant, because it highlights a potential vacuum in reporting of cases in tourist areas, such as Bend and wider Central Oregon. With people traveling in and out of Central Oregon often for leisure or to stay in second residences, it's not clear whether area hospitals or health providers may be treating people whose primary county of residence is not in Central Oregon—and thus, whether we have more cases inside Central Oregon counties than we know about. St. Charles Medical Center denied our recent request for residence information on patients it is treating for COVID-19, citing HIPAA concerns.

"This case highlights the way our public health system works," Jefferson County Public Health's press release read Thursday. "Regardless of where a test is conducted, the county of residence remains the primary reporting classification."


See all our Coronavirus coverage at our Coronavirus HQ.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation