 Jefferson County Welcomes First Food Cart Venue | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 02, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Jefferson County Welcomes First Food Cart Venue 

Featured food carts include The Crooked Gnome Cafe, K's Bakery and Wicked Wings

By

Over The Edge taphouse and food cart venue is set to open in Crooked River Ranch Friday, Oct. 18. This will be the first family-friendly venue to open in the area in over 15 years, and will include a play area for kids, a stage for live music, fire pits and games.

Over the Edge will be hosting a grand opening party Oct. 19. - LYNNELLE MORGAN
  • Lynnelle Morgan
  • Over the Edge will be hosting a grand opening party Oct. 19.

The featured food carts include The Crooked Gnome Cafe, K's Bakery and Wicked Wings. The owner, Lynnelle Morgan, says she's also searching for a locally owned taco cart to join the family. Morgan even purchased a football field in Seattle so that she had some quality AstroTurf to add to the outdoor dining area.

The indoor taphouse itself comes equipped with 14 beers, two hard ciders, wine, kombucha, growler fills, and America's favorite "adult" beverage, White Claw. A grand opening begins at 11:30am Friday, Oct. 18, and will include raffles and door prizes.

Over the Edge Taphouse and Food Carts
13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Cayla Clark

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation