Jefferson County Welcomes First Food Cart Venue 

Over The Edge taphouse and food cart venue is set to open in Crooked River Ranch Friday, Oct. 18. This will be the first family-friendly venue to open in the area in over 15 years, and will include a play area for kids, a stage for live music, fire pits and games.

Lynnelle Morgan

Over the Edge will be hosting a grand opening party Oct. 19.

The featured food carts include The Crooked Gnome Cafe, K's Bakery and Wicked Wings. The owner, Lynnelle Morgan, says she's also searching for a locally owned taco cart to join the family. Morgan even purchased a football field in Seattle so that she had some quality AstroTurf to add to the outdoor dining area.

The indoor taphouse itself comes equipped with 14 beers, two hard ciders, wine, kombucha, growler fills, and America's favorite "adult" beverage, White Claw. A grand opening begins at 11:30am Friday, Oct. 18, and will include raffles and door prizes.

Over the Edge Taphouse and Food Carts

13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne