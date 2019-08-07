Jelly: Not Just for Breakfast Anymore 

Jelly is Justy Haney's jam, so to speak. She got hooked on jelly—in particular, a spicy pineapple jalapeno jelly and a pineapple roasted garlic jelly—while working at a restaurant years ago. When the establishment closed, she was determined that the jellies should live on, buying the rights to the recipes from the owners. Haney has been serious about jelly making ever since, founding Justy's Jelly in 1996.

Tambi Lane Photography

While she's certainly learned the art (and science) of jelly making and enjoys the process, Haney admits she's not fond of spending lots of time in the kitchen otherwise. Her overall cooking philosophy is to keep it simple yet flavorful. That's where her jellies come in, as they're packed with flavor and can be the focal point of easy-to-make dishes. The fact that Justy's Jellies are handmade in small batches using fresh and often locally-sourced ingredients adds to the flavor punch.

On a recent morning in Justy's Jelly kitchen, a few blocks from downtown Redmond, Haney whipped up a few of her favorite recipes and I got to do that thing that I love to do: EAT!

Here's a sampling of the bites I got to enjoy. Like the headline indicates, jelly is not just for breakfast toast anymore.

Pineapple Habanero Deviled Eggs

Hard boil 24 eggs then peel, slice in half and remove yolks

Mix yolks with 1/3 cup mayo, 1/3 cup mustard and 1/3 cup Justy's Pineapple Habanero Jelly

Stir in a small pinch of salt

Pipe yolk mixture into egg halves and sprinkle with paprika, if desired

Tambi Lane Photography

Jelly maker Justy Haney likes to keep recipes simple yet flavorful by adding her delicious jellies.

Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese Dip

Mix an 8-ounce package of cream cheese with a couple tablespoons of a Justy's pepper jelly of your choice. Spread into an oven-proof dish and heat at 350 degrees until warmed through or serve at room temperature. Serve with crackers, chips, or sliced vegetables.

Best Grilled Cheese Ever

Assemble usual grilled cheese ingredients. Spread a thin layer of your favorite Justy's Jelly flavor (Pineapple Jalapeno is terrific) on the inside of each bread slice. Add cheese slices. Butter outside of bread slices. Grill in a buttered skillet on low heat until cheese is melted and bread is nicely browned.

Another easy sandwich variation is peanut butter and jelly with one of Justy's pepper jellies (Very Berry Jalapeno works well).

Pineapple Turkey Wrap with Veggies

Tambi Lane Photography

Justy's Jelly amps up a simple wrap sandwich.

1 large tortilla

1 tablespoon cream cheese

1 tablespoon Justy's Pineapple Jalapeno Jelly or Pineapple Roasted Garlic Jelly

1/2 ripe avocado

1 teaspoon cucumber, seeded, peeled and sliced

1 green onion, diced

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup shredded lettuce or greens of choice

Several thin slices of baked or roasted turkey

1 teaspoon sunflower seeds, optional

Warm tortilla on a hot grill or in microwave for 15 to 20 seconds. Smear cream cheese and jelly on tortilla. Add avocado, cucumber, onion, cheese and lettuce. Lay turkey slices on top and sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Wrap tightly then slice diagonally

Other ideas include adding a jar of pepper jelly to a slow cooker full of meatballs or small sausages and serving as hors d'oeuvres; using warmed pepper jelly as a dip for chicken wings; and glazing chicken, pork, lamb, or fish with jelly while grilling.

Over the years, Haney has created new flavors, often seasonal in nature, to accompany her original two flavors on local store shelves. Examples include Vanilla Peach, Strawberry Daiquiri, Very Berry Habanero, and Pineapple Pepper. The latest, greatest, yummiest flavors are always available online at justysjelly.com and at local grocery stores.

Justy's Jelly

836 SW 12th St., Ste. B., Redmond

justysjelly.com