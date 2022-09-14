Some say that Bend is run on bikes and beer come fall time, and it's certainly believable with all of the bike races and seasonal beers that start coming out at the turn of autumn. This Sunday Deschutes Brewery preps for fall with a special cyclocross race paired with the brewery's release of its seasonal fall and winter Jubelale (a second-place finisher in the Source Weekly's Best Seasonal Release beer category).



click to enlarge Courtesy All Events

The JubelX Cyclocross race returns to the Deschutes Brewery distribution facility right across from Hayden Homes Amphitheater—a staple cyclocross racing venue that's been the site for statewide race series such as Cyclocross Crusade as well as national Grand Prix and national championships.

If the course this year is anything related to races past, then riders are in for a muddy and hilly doozy with tight switchbacks and tons of bike dismounts. The wall of stairs the course is famous for makes a formidable return this year, requiring riders to scramble up while hoisting bikes over their shoulders. Fans and hecklers are encouraged to watch/participate and will be rewarded for making the journey down with fresh Jubelale on tap and plenty of food options to choose from.

Races will begin at 8:30am with five different categories set to race throughout the day. This means a muddy and tracked-out course by the time the elite categories get things going later in the afternoon at 2:15pm. The event is free to spectate, but those planning on racing will spend $40 for adults and $30 for juniors along with a day-long OBRA membership (unless already a member).



JubelX Cyclocross Races

Sun., Sept. 18. 8:30am-4pm

Deschutes Brewery Warehouse

399 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

Free to observe