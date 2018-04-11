Search
April 11, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Juice Bar Opens in Box Factory 

By
LISA SIPE
  • Lisa Sipe

A bright, modern cafe serving plant-based superfood juice, smoothies, toast, salads and macro bowls is open in the Box Factory. Everything on the menu at Fix & Repeat, including the beer and wine, is intended to make you feel good. As the weather warms, sit on the patio, and if you have a pup, bring her. She'll be a happy hound when you order her a house-made dog biscuit or a pup smoothie with kale, peanut butter, coconut oil, banana, chia and apple.

Owners Mat and Tiff Bilodeau, a husband a wife team, said that opening Fix & Repeat "feels amazing! So great to watch our dream come alive!"

Fix & Repeat
555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
fixandrepeat.com
541-385-9603


