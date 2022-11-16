Jury Reaches Verdict in Cranston Trial: Guilty on All Counts—Except 2nd-Degree Murder 

A

Assault 1 and two counts on unlawful use of a weapon,

committed recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life." That one charge is punishable for a minimum of 10 years. Cranston's Sentencing is scheduled for November 28.

click to enlarge Jamal Block/Facebook

Barry Washington had moved to Bend not long before he was shot and killed outside The Capitol in September 2021.





Throughout the trial Cranston's attorneys sought to show that



During closing arguments on Tuesday, defense attorneys displayed an explosive video from nearby surveillance cameras that captured Cranston taking a puff of a cigarette before moving to render aid to Washington, who lay bleeding on the sidewalk. Defense attorney Michael Swart said, "Clint Eastwood couldn't have been prouder." Cranston said that on Sept. 19. 2021, he was smoking outside of The Capitol in downtown Bend when Washington approached his group and called his fiancee Allison Butler beautiful. Cranston said he was initially polite when asking Washington to move along. Cranston said Butler rebuffed Washington, who continued talking to her, and that Cranston intervened after sensing her discomfort.Throughout the trial Cranston's attorneys sought to show that Cranston felt threatened and shot Washington out of self-defense. The prosecution maintained that Cranston had his ego bruised and shot Washington out of retaliation.During closing arguments on Tuesday, defense attorneys displayed an explosive video from nearby surveillance cameras that captured Cranston taking a puff of a cigarette before moving to render aid to Washington, who lay bleeding on the sidewalk. Defense attorney Michael Swart said, "Clint Eastwood couldn't have been prouder."

click to enlarge Dean Guernsey/Bulletin media pool

Ian Cranston during his murder trial at the Deschutes County Courthouse. Cranston had a concealed carry permit and was wearing his gun while out drinking in downtown Bend that night in September 2021—an act that is discouraged in concealed carry permit classes.

“Today is not a day to rejoice, nor is it a day to celebrate. Today is a day of accountability for Ian Cranston and it is day 424 of Barry Washington’s family and our community mourning his passing. By all accounts, Barry was a dear friend to many and a wonderful son to Lawanda Roberson. This verdict does not provide Ms. Roberson what she ultimately wants, but hopefully knowing that the residents of Deschutes County valued Barry’s life provides her some comfort moving forward.”