 Jury Reaches Verdict in Cranston Trial: Guilty on All Counts—Except 2nd-Degree Murder | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Learn more 
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 16, 2022 News » Local News

Jury Reaches Verdict in Cranston Trial: Guilty on All Counts—Except 2nd-Degree Murder 

Barry Washington's killer learned his fate Wednesday

By and
This story will be updated.

A Deschutes County jury has reached a verdict in the trial against Ian Cranston, the man who shot and killed Barry Washington during a fight outside a bar in downtown Bend in September 2021.

The jury declared Cranston guilty on the counts of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter as well as Assault 1 and two counts on unlawful use of a weapon, but not guilty on the count of second-degree murder—the most serious of the charges Cranston faced.

According to Oregon law, first-degree manslaughter is defined as an act "committed recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."  That one charge is punishable for a minimum of 10 years. Cranston's Sentencing is scheduled for November 28.

click to enlarge Barry Washington had moved to Bend not long before he was shot and killed outside The Capitol in September 2021. - JAMAL BLOCK/FACEBOOK
  • Jamal Block/Facebook
  • Barry Washington had moved to Bend not long before he was shot and killed outside The Capitol in September 2021.

Cranston said that on Sept. 19. 2021, he was smoking outside of The Capitol in downtown Bend when Washington approached his group and called his fiancee Allison Butler beautiful. Cranston said he was initially polite when asking Washington to move along. Cranston said Butler rebuffed Washington, who continued talking to her, and that Cranston intervened after sensing her discomfort.

Throughout the trial Cranston's attorneys sought to show that Cranston felt threatened and shot Washington out of self-defense. The prosecution maintained that Cranston had his ego bruised and shot Washington out of retaliation.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, defense attorneys displayed an explosive video from nearby surveillance cameras that captured Cranston taking a puff of a cigarette before moving to render aid to Washington, who lay bleeding on the sidewalk. Defense attorney Michael Swart said, "Clint Eastwood couldn't have been prouder." 

click to enlarge Ian Cranston during his murder trial at the Deschutes County Courthouse. Cranston had a concealed carry permit and was wearing his gun while out drinking in downtown Bend that night in September 2021—an act that is discouraged in concealed carry permit classes. - DEAN GUERNSEY/BULLETIN MEDIA POOL
  • Dean Guernsey/Bulletin media pool
  • Ian Cranston during his murder trial at the Deschutes County Courthouse. Cranston had a concealed carry permit and was wearing his gun while out drinking in downtown Bend that night in September 2021—an act that is discouraged in concealed carry permit classes.

In a statement today, District Attorney John Hummel said:

“Today is not a day to rejoice, nor is it a day to celebrate. Today is a day of accountability for Ian Cranston and it is day 424 of Barry Washington’s family and our community mourning his passing.  By all accounts, Barry was a dear friend to many and a wonderful son to Lawanda Roberson. This verdict does not provide Ms. Roberson what she ultimately wants, but hopefully knowing that the residents of Deschutes County valued Barry’s life provides her some comfort moving forward.”   

We'll update this story as we gather more details. 

About The Authors

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
Read More about Jack Harvel

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Babes, Beards and Brews Singles Happy Hour Mixer

Babes, Beards and Brews Singles Happy Hour Mixer - General Duffy's Waterhole

Thu., Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Jury Deliberating in Cranston Case

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 16, 2022
    Both parties have made their closing arguments, and the jury is considering whether to convict Ian Cranston of charges as severe as second-degree murder More »

  • Local News »

    Brown Issues Executive Order on Respiratory Illness

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 16, 2022
    It's not COVID, but its surge could be linked to public health measures adopted during the pandemic More »

  • Local News »

    Poetry Contest 2022

    • Nov 16, 2022
    This annual poetry contest is a collaboration between the Source Weekly, the Deschutes Public Library and the Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Oregon State University-Cascades. More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly November 17, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation