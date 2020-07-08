Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation Launches 

On March 16, the Bend community lost artist and activist Kaycee Anseth. The longtime Bend artist left a beautiful part of herself in the form of her prolific and expansive works, which often involved large collages with themes of nature made from discarded fashion magazines.

CYR Photographic

The legacy of Kaycee Anseth lives on in the form of grants for artists.

Anseth's work often spoke of the magic of the natural world and her deep connection to it. Her intricately connected pieces of paper reimagined waste into something spectacular. Places her work is on display include the bright yellow mural, "Two for Joy," in Bend's Franklin Avenue. underpass, on the table signs at Bend's Foxtail Bakeshop and in the offices of the Facebook Data Center in Prineville.

Prior to her death from cancer, Anseth appointed a group of friends and family to oversee The Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that uses the sales of Anseth's art prints to raise funds for two grants for Central Oregon artists: The Paper Tiger Fund and The Outcreate Grant. The mission of these grants, according to the organization, is to "beautify, heal, and unite our community by removing financial obstacles for Central Oregon artists, amplifying their ability to create."

The group hopes to deliver funds beginning in early 2021. Each fund has a unique purpose. The Paper Tiger Fund is a one-time grant between $100 and $300, given to artists in immediate need and intended to help with medical bills or other unexpected life emergencies. The Outcreate Grant will use funds to support the creation of new work by local artists, allowing funds to be used for "studio space, art supplies and other needs that support creation."

Kaycee Anseth

"Braided Be," collage art by Kaycee Anseth.

The foundation launched officially on what would have been Anseth's 41st birthday, June 25. The group collected donations, as well as sold art prints and raised over $5,000 in the first 24 hours. People interested in the grants or in donating can find more information on the foundation's website.

Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation

kayceeansethlegacyfoundation.org/