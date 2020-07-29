Keep it Suttle 

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse has been hosting a variety of socially distanced, outdoor events since the start of summer.

"We like to slow things down a bit and let people relax and enjoy the weather, great food and delicious drinks," said Alana Kambury, director of sales and community development. The Lodge's Back Deck is set aside for the afternoon for guests with reservations that they can make online in advance.

Four wine pairings and chef-prepared courses make for a relaxing afternoon on the lake.

July 30 - Wine on the Deck with Sass Winery

Every Thursday, the Suttle Lodge hosts Wine on the Deck with a different regional winery. The tasting is paired with a four-course chef's tasting menu, and is available for $55 (including gratuity). Sass Winery's vineyard is located in the Willamette Valley, and winemaker Jerry Sass produces small amounts of complex and elegant wines inspired by the wines his father made in Western New York. The tasting will take place from 1-5pm.

Aug. 5 - Cookout with Everybody's Brewing

"Chef Jarrott Moonitz at The Suttle Lodge is grilling unique BBQ dishes every Wednesday to go with the rotating guest brewery lineup," said Kambury. "Guests can pick up their dinner at the Beer Garden and find their own private corner on the property to dig in with their friends and family." A fee of $20 will get you a BBQ dinner and complimentary beer tasting, though specialty beers, like Everybody's Brewing's Cyro Chronic IPA, will be available for purchase by the pint. The cookout takes place from 5-7pm and is first come, first served.

Aug. 6 - Wine on the Deck with Day Wines

In 2012, Brianne Day started her own winery in the Willamette Valley, after working at a number of established Oregon wineries. As far as the chef-prepared food pairings, "Think a Rosé of Gamay Noir with a Pork Rillette Tartine," said Kambury. "Or an Oregon Pinot Noir with Grilled Stone Fruit Salad."