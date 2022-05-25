 Kenzi Returns with "Summer Nights" | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 25, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Kenzi Returns with "Summer Nights" 

A few months since releasing his last piece of music, Spencer Brown is looking ahead to a big 2022

By

"This one is total pop, but I am really proud of how it came together and what's coming," Spencer Brown says of his upcoming single. With the artist name Kenzi, a play on Brown's middle name, the singer/musician/producer has been serving up electronic-based R&B and pop jams that are soulful and lo-fi for a few years now. However, it has been a little while since Brown has released some new music—his last song, "Nightfall," was released in October of 2021. His next song, "Summer Nights," will be out on May 27 and it seems to be dropping at just the right time for the Central Oregon summer ahead.

click to enlarge Shot out in some cave on China Hat Road, sometimes the timing of light works out just right like it did for this photo shoot. - BRENNA DANAE
  • Brenna Danae
  • Shot out in some cave on China Hat Road, sometimes the timing of light works out just right like it did for this photo shoot.

"Artists are expected to crank out music constantly these days. Part of me aligns well with that pressure; or at least desires to be that disciplined and talented. I made a bunch of songs during that time and noticed something was missing. I had to go find my voice and what I was here to say through music again. Most importantly, I had to learn to remove the pressures and walls that come up when creating. Or, especially, when not creating. It's tragic when worrying prevents you from being who you already are," Brown tells the Source Weekly. "I took a trip back home that reminded me music is part of my identity. Music is what I do and I should have that confidence when creating and know the rest will always come if I put in the time. 'Summer Nights' is part of my new approach to music and life, so I'm wildly excited for releasing it."

With fluttery keys, steady snare, and the calmly smooth vocals of Brown, "Summer Nights" is a track that keeps you feeling laid-back and cool. Brown paints the picture of a long and fun summer's day beginning to wind down; but those are the days and magical nights we never really want to end.

"Summer nights suspended in a sunbeam / I could travel 'round the world if you're with me / lean your arm out the window if you feel free / dream catchin' the breeze with it in reach," he sings.

"Truthfully, I was captivated by a Carl Sagan quote and wanted to sneak my appreciation for his words into a vibey pop song. Someone will hate me for my audacity," Brown says. "'Summer nights suspended in a sunbeam' felt like a moment many of us chase, so that's where the song began. While Sagan was talking about all of Earth and humanity, the song became about being suspended in a remarkable moment. I believe his quote was meant to inspire our awe in those types of moments, so hopefully this song can be a soundtrack for some."

After this release Brown is geared up and ready for more. He says he's working on an album that will combine a lot of elements of himself that this new creative feeling is bringing. Brown is also working on another musical project called Bathhouse.

"I'm releasing an album with Jacob Callaghan for a band we're calling "Bathhouse"—Jacob is well known in the ski film world, but we started creating music together and haven't separated since. A couple of our songs have already been in ski films, which is a dream come true for me. He's a phenomenal producer—I mean truly phenomenal. I'm finishing the mixing now, and you aren't going to believe the incredible production this album has thanks to him. We've played a couple of secret shows in town—some cool kids out there may have attended. Now we're finally releasing the music, so lookout for Bathhouse this summer," adds Brown.

Look for "Summer Nights" on streaming platforms this Friday and keep an eye out for everything else Kenzi has planned for release this year, along with a debut album from Bathhouse.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
