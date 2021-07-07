 Kicking Off Summer Festival | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 07, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Kicking Off Summer Festival 

Spencer Snyder and his one man project, One Mad Man, will start off this year's Summer Festival with a bang

By

click to enlarge One Mad Man plays one cool show this Saturday. - COURTESY SPENCER SNYDER
  • Courtesy Spencer Snyder
  • One Mad Man plays one cool show this Saturday.
Sure, we may have just celebrated the Fourth of July, but summer in Central Oregon doesn't truly start until Bend Summer Festival. This year in its return Summer Festival will be two days packed with live music this weekend. The first performer of the festival this year will be Bend's own One Mad Man—a groovy one-man project helmed by Spencer Snyder.

At the beginning of the year Snyder released his third album, the 14-track "Be Well." The project is an excellent showcase of how playful Snyder can be switching between styles and sounds. It's his versatility that makes One Mad Man shows a true treat, which is why I suggest showing up early on Saturday to witness it in person.

Read our Q&A with Snyder to learn a little about the mind behind One Mad Man ahead of his show at Summer Festival.

Source Weekly: It's been six months since you released "Be Well." Looking back at the project, what are you most proud of about that record?

Spencer Snyder: I'm most proud of the diversity of genres and timbre used in the record. It really opens up the replay-ability.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

SW: Do you find that what you're listening to at certain periods influences the music you make? Or do you seek out particular artists and sounds to help with an idea you're already working through?

SS: What I listen to can influence me. Many times I hear specific parts of a song that I like and conform it to fit into a song that I'm currently writing. For example, I may hear an arpeggio in a song that sounds great but I want to hear it played slowly over a different key. That sparks the beginning of a new song.

SW: To follow up on that, what have you been listening to lately? Can we expect any new music from you the rest of the year?

SS: Run the Jewels, Crystal Castles, '90s hip-hop. I'm planning on releasing another full-length this year, probably in three-four months!

SW: With your style of music I'm curious—do you usually write the lyrics first or do you build out the beat before you start writing?

SS: I very rarely write lyrics before I write the music. Vocals are the most recent instrument I've learned and probably the most difficult. That being said, I do write the lyrics first every now and again, which you will hear on the new record.

SW: I imagine putting on a one-man show like yours is a unique experience every time for both the crowd and you up on stage. Can you describe your relationship with live performance and how it makes you feel?

SS: Music is a very personal thing. Many musicians don't play live but I feel that if you have created something that brings you joy, that can resonate with others, then it is your duty to share that with the rest of the world. Playing live is the frosting on the chocolate cake for me—you can have it without but it's always better with.

SW: Are you excited to be playing Summer Festival this year after such a long pause between large gatherings? And what can people expect from your set?

SS: I've always wanted a chance to play Summerfest and am very grateful to be on the bill this year. As for the long pause, I feel reunited and it feels soooo good! Expect to unexpectedly move your body, expect new sounds with clever grooves and expect low end bass.

One Mad Man takes the Summer Festival stage at 11:30am-12:30pm, this Saturday in downtown Bend.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Three Downtown Lunches
Boaters' Lament
Bend Brewing Co.'s Waypoint Quenches The Grove
Fighting for Their Rights
Get to Know the Common Nighthawk
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020
  • Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Casey Parnell's debut solo album is set to the background of nature
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 29, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jess Ryan Band

Staff Pick
Jess Ryan Band - High Desert Music Hall

Sat., July 10, 7-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Vote for your favorite places in the Best of Central Oregon 2021 contest!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 7-14, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation