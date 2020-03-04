Cutting Waste in Deschutes County 

Know Future: The Future of Waste in Deschutes County

Tue., March 10, 12:30pm.

Sunriver Public Library, 56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver.

Free.

Local Businesses Win Grants to Cut Waste

The Rethink Waste project offers local businesses a way to voluntarily cut output of plastic, or overall waste, even further. Last month, The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste project awarded five grants to local businesses looking to support waste reduction.

The project awarded grants to:

-Council on Aging of Central Oregon to start using reusable bags for its Meals on Wheels program

-Central Oregon Community College to design and install signage that educates people about recycling contamination

-SCP Hotel in Redmond – to start an on-site composting program

-Taco Del Mar in Bend and Redmond to replace single-use disposable dishware and utensils with reusables for people eating in

-Sunriver Owner’s Association to replace Styrofoam coffee cups with reusable coffee mugs in its Sunriver SHARC Bite cafe

The next round of small grants from the Rethink Waste project will open this fall. Information is available at rethinkwasteproject.org.