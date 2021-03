La Pine A La Carte, the food cart pod that began its journey in Central Oregon in 2019, is on the hunt for new food carts. Owner Denny Morgan put a call out on the Source calendar page, asking for "a new or favorite food cart or even a mobile vendor." Interested parties can contact Morgan at 541-706-1965.

51555 Morrison St., La Pine 541-706-1965