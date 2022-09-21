 Lady Bird in the Old Mill | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 21, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Lady Bird in the Old Mill 

A Bend-based chef is opening his own fine dining restaurant after years at Drake and Washington Dining & Cocktails

By

The former leader of the culinary team at Drake and later Washington Dining & Cocktails, John Gurnee, announced a new fine dining experience in the Old Mill at the former location of Flatbread Neapolitan Pizza. Lady Bird is set to open this fall continuing selling wood-fired pizza like Flatbread before it, as well as its own Mediterranean-inspired menu.

click to enlarge Scallops and their veloute with peas, bacon and cipollini onion. - LADY BIRD
  • Lady Bird
  • Scallops and their veloute with peas, bacon and cipollini onion.

"Guests really can expect some fireworks and attention to fine details when it comes to the food and beverage offerings," Gurnee said. "In addition to artisan, naturally leavened pizzas coming out of our wood-fired oven, we will be offering a highly seasonal and curated menu of fresh handmade pastas, beautifully composed salads, eclectic shareable appetizers, impeccably fresh raw bar and a small list of exquisite entrees."

Gurney's been active in the Bend food scene since he moved to Central Oregon in 2014. In addition to his work at the Drake and Washington Dining & Cocktails, the graduate of San Francisco's California Culinary Academy consulted on the re-branding of Cascade Lakes Brewery and the opening of Walt Reilly's and assisted culinary operations at Meadowlark.

"We hope that our patrons will enjoy getting dressed up to the nines and make Lady Bird the first or last stop for a night on the town or join us for a lovely champagne brunch on our riverside patio before a day of shopping or casual stroll along the Deschutes," he said.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Comments

