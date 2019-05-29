Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 29, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Laird Superfood Announces Organic Kombucha Line 

By

Last week, Laird Superfood announced it's dipping its toes into the fermented beverage space with the release of an organic kombucha line.

Laird Superfood announces three flavors of kombucha, to be released end of April. - COURTESY LAIRD SUPERFOOD
  • Courtesy Laird Superfood
  • Laird Superfood announces three flavors of kombucha, to be released end of April.

Like Laird's other superfood products, the kombucha will be a blend of all-natural and organic ingredients, non-GMO and with no artificial flavors or colors. Initial flavors include Pineapple-Ginger with Turmeric & Black Pepper, Berry-Ginger with Lemon & Honey and Lemon-Honey.

"As a company, we're always looking for ways to combine superb taste with natural, real-food ingredients in our products," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "As a brand, we are excited to continue expanding our beverage line into the commercial space while also venturing into the booming kombucha market for the first time."

Laird Superfood
lairdsuperfood.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 29-June 5, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Chow

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation