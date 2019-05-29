Laird Superfood Announces Organic Kombucha Line 

Last week, Laird Superfood announced it's dipping its toes into the fermented beverage space with the release of an organic kombucha line.



Courtesy Laird Superfood

Like Laird's other superfood products, the kombucha will be a blend of all-natural and organic ingredients, non-GMO and with no artificial flavors or colors. Initial flavors include Pineapple-Ginger with Turmeric & Black Pepper, Berry-Ginger with Lemon & Honey and Lemon-Honey.

"As a company, we're always looking for ways to combine superb taste with natural, real-food ingredients in our products," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "As a brand, we are excited to continue expanding our beverage line into the commercial space while also venturing into the booming kombucha market for the first time."



