Laird Superfood Shares on the NY Stock Exchange 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
Fans of Laird Superfood—a Sisters, Oregon-based company—have a chance to put a stake in the company. Laird Superfood announced in August that it had registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission to put forth an Initial Public Offering of shares of its company stock. On Sept. 22, the company announced that it had begun offering 2,650,000 shares of its stock, at a cost of $22 per share. The stock is found under the ticker symbol "LSF" on the New York Stock Exchange American. The first offering of shares closed on Sept. 25.
Laird Superfood, co-founded by big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton, sells plant-based superfood products featuring real-food ingredients. The company has been quickly expanding its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sisters, and is among the town's largest employers.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here