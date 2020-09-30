 Laird Superfood Shares on the NY Stock Exchange | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Laird Superfood Shares on the NY Stock Exchange 

The company has been quickly expanding its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sisters, and is among the town's largest employers.

By

Fans of Laird Superfood—a Sisters, Oregon-based company—have a chance to put a stake in the company. Laird Superfood announced in August that it had registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission to put forth an Initial Public Offering of shares of its company stock. On Sept. 22, the company announced that it had begun offering 2,650,000 shares of its stock, at a cost of $22 per share. The stock is found under the ticker symbol "LSF" on the New York Stock Exchange American. The first offering of shares closed on Sept. 25.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Laird Superfood, co-founded by big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton, sells plant-based superfood products featuring real-food ingredients. The company has been quickly expanding its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sisters, and is among the town's largest employers.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winter is Coming
Real Estate Leading an Economy Hindered by COVID Complications
Go With The Whoa
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 1
Pick Me Up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
CPACE: Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy for Commercial, Industrial Buildings: Go Clean Energy Conference

CPACE: Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy for Commercial, Industrial Buildings: Go Clean Energy Conference

Wed., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

  • Chow »

    Winter is Coming

    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 30, 2020
    What will the drop in temperature mean for local restaurant owners and employees who've come to rely on patio seating? More »

  • Chow »

    School Meal Money Heads Home

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 30, 2020
    state leaders are making more grocery money available to those who normally receive free meals at home More »

  • Chow »

    Giving Back, In More Ways Than One

    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 25, 2020
    Central Oregon Dine11 and Pandemic Partners Bend team up to feed wildfire evacuees while supporting local restaurants More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • School Meal Money Heads Home

    School Meal Money Heads Home

    state leaders are making more grocery money available to those who normally receive free meals at home
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 30, 2020
  • Governor Issues New Residential Eviction Ban Through the End of the Year

    Governor Issues New Residential Eviction Ban Through the End of the Year

    The bill covered those facing eviction for non-payment or no-cause evictions—while the new order only covers residential properties
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 30, 2020
  • Back to the Beginning for a Return to School at Bend-La Pine Schools

    Back to the Beginning for a Return to School at Bend-La Pine Schools

    Families with younger children attended Bend-La Pine Schools will have to wait at least another three weeks to see their students return to schools in person. The district announced Monday that due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County in recent weeks, it would have to delay its plan to send kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade back to school buildings starting next week.
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 29, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 30-October 7, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation