Art Roundup 

Abney Wallace

Last call to print on the walls



This may be your last chance to print on the walls and not get in trouble. Bend Art Center's recent show, "Zamenhof's Trials: Prints and Prinstillations," by Sukha Worob, soon comes to a close. Worob created a series of rollers in to which he carved designs and images, used to create large-scale prints on paper. During the show, visitors pick up the rollers and add to the piece on display.

Zamenhof's Trials: Prints and Prinstillations

On display through May 27

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way

bendartcenter.org



New art going up in Old Mill

The Tin Pan Alley Art Collection is expanding to the Old Mill, with four new pieces going on display. The collection began in 2012 and has expanded to 28 pieces in the downtown area. Now, four pieces by artists Lisa Lubbesmeyer, Lori Lubbesmeyer, Sarah More and Megan Myers—as well as a community piece created by Base Camp Studio—will be on view near Strictly Organic, Regal Cinema and Gymboree in the Old Mill.



Instagram watch

Local artist Abney Wallace recently returned from a two-week long residency at Playa in Summer Lake, Ore. The residency was part of the growing partnership between Bend Art Center and Playa, which awards one residency per year to an A6 studio member. Wallace, currently an MFA candidate at Pacific Northwest College of Art, explored landscape and form during his stay, collecting sound recordings and even making a paint brush from his beard. You can follow him on Instagram @awolawall to see his work in progress, including the various steps that take him from drawing to carving to printing. A regular at the Life Drawing sessions on Tuesday nights at The Workhouse, Wallace's work often involves highlights from his sessions, showcasing the human body in its perfect humility and beauty.