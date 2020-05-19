 Last Time Out | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Last Time Out 

Musicians remember their last concerts before the pandemic shut things down

By
Boy oh boy do we miss live music around here. The last concert I went to was on Sunday, March 8. Joseph was playing at the Tower Theatre on International Women's Day (how perfect) and they tore up the stage. It was an incredibly powerful show, and Natalie Closner even hit a cartwheel up on stage. If I knew at the time that was my last show before stay-home orders, then I'd say it was a good choice. But live music is tough to be away from.

Of course the fans miss it. But what about local musicians who connect with the community through live performances every week? The Source Weekly reached out to a few local artists and asked them to remember that last show: How it felt, what they remember and what they miss. Some shows were right before the pandemic. Some musicians said didn't know what was coming in the next couple of months.
click to enlarge A shot from the last show staff writer Isaac Biehl attended before Stay At Home orders. Joseph played the Tower Theatre on March 8, 2020. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • A shot from the last show staff writer Isaac Biehl attended before Stay At Home orders. Joseph played the Tower Theatre on March 8, 2020.

Eric Leadbetter - Leadbetter Band

"I remember the last show I played like it was yesterday! It was March 13, right when the panic was setting in. I played at Jackson's Corner east to a very thin crowd, most people stayed in. It was eerie, not knowing what would happen to our great community. I poured my soul into the set for the few folks that were there. I'm really looking forward to re-connecting to music lovers in person."

Scott Oliphant - The Color Study

"January 31. We played what would have been our record release in April at the Volcanic with Cosmonautical an AM Clouds for their record release. It was an amazing show, capping steady momentum we'd been building with shows over the past year. The band was super rehearsed, and was sounding like everything I had envisioned when I recorded all these songs some time ago on my own.

"It was our last show live before our own record release was supposed to go down a few months later, also at the Volcanic. Cosmonautical killed it and AM Clouds sounded fantastic. Great last show and evening. Can't wait to do it again."

David von Schlegell - Cosmonautical

"The last show Cosmonautical played was here in town at Volcanic Theatre Pub with Hot Snakes. It was an excellent show from one of my favorite rock bands and I remember being really nervous to meet John and Rick from Hot Snakes. I ended up having a good chat with Rick most of the evening, and the show was great. I miss getting the opportunity to meet people you admire and find out they're good people who still love music. I miss seeing my friends' shows in town and seeing everyone I know and have played music with over the years."

"I guess I miss the community aspect of playing music, and performing the most right now equally. I can play my guitar at home and have been writing with some of my downtime and I'm looking forward to sharing some of it soon, hopefully."
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Recycle Music Says Goodbye... For Now

    Recycle Music Says Goodbye... For Now

    Popular music store in Bend closes doors, looks to a potential reopening
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 18, 2020
  • Where To Vote!

    Where To Vote!

    Find all of the 2020 ballot drop sites in Deschutes County right here—just get there before 8 pm!
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 18, 2020
  • A Summer of No Live Music?

    A Summer of No Live Music?

    Central Oregon's music scene will be severely limited through August. Some local venues will stay shut; others chart a way forward *with video
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 17, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation