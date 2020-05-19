Last Time Out 

B
oy oh boy do we miss live music around here. The last concert I went to was on Sunday, March 8. Joseph was playing at the Tower Theatre
on International Women's Day (how perfect) and they tore up the stage. It was an incredibly powerful show, and Natalie Closner even hit a cartwheel up on stage. If I knew at the time that was my last show before stay-home orders, then I'd say it was a good choice. But live music is tough to be away from.
Of course the fans miss it. But what about local musicians who connect with the community through live performances every week? The Source Weekly
reached out to a few local artists and asked them to remember that last show: How it felt, what they remember and what they miss. Some shows were right before the pandemic. Some musicians said didn't know what was coming in the next couple of months.
click to enlarge
-
Isaac Biehl
-
A shot from the last show staff writer Isaac Biehl attended before Stay At Home orders. Joseph played the Tower Theatre on March 8, 2020.
Eric Leadbetter - Leadbetter Band
"I remember the last show I played like it was yesterday! It was March 13, right when the panic was setting in. I played at Jackson's Corner east to a very thin crowd, most people stayed in. It was eerie, not knowing what would happen to our great community. I poured my soul into the set for the few folks that were there. I'm really looking forward to re-connecting to music lovers in person."
Scott Oliphant - The Color Study
"January 31. We played what would have been our record release in April at the Volcanic with Cosmonautical
an AM Clouds
for their record release. It was an amazing show, capping steady momentum we'd been building with shows over the past year. The band was super rehearsed, and was sounding like everything I had envisioned when I recorded all these songs some time ago on my own.
"It was our last show live before our own record release was supposed to go down a few months later, also at the Volcanic. Cosmonautical killed it and AM Clouds sounded fantastic. Great last show and evening. Can't wait to do it again."
David von Schlegell - Cosmonautical
"The last show Cosmonautical
played was here in town at Volcanic Theatre Pub with Hot Snakes. It was an excellent show from one of my favorite rock bands and I remember being really nervous
to meet John and Rick from Hot Snakes. I ended up having a good chat with Rick most of the evening, and the show was great. I miss getting the opportunity to meet people you admire and find out they're good people who still love music. I miss seeing my friends' shows in town and seeing everyone I know and have played music with over the years."
"I guess I miss the community aspect of playing music, and performing the most right now equally. I can play my guitar at home and have been writing with some of my downtime and I'm looking forward to sharing some of it soon, hopefully."