October 27, 2021

Learn About Skyline Forest with Dirty Freehub 

This will be an informative—and short—session to get you up to speed

By

Gravel cyclists who ride between Bend and Sisters got a rude awakening this past year when a local landowner began to put "No Trespassing" signs on the Brooks-Scanlon Haul Road/4606 road between the two towns.

COURTESY DIRTY FREEHUB
  • Courtesy Dirty Freehub

A large portion of the land between Bend and Sisters makes up what is known as the Skyline Forest, also privately owned. This week, founders of Dirty Freehub, the website offering free gravel routes in Oregon and beyond, is holding a webinar that allows people to learn about the Skyline Forest, why it needs protecting and what all those "No Trespassing" signs mean. For those who ride the off-the-beaten roads and trails of Central Oregon, this will be an informative—and short—session to get up to speed.

Dirty Freehub Co-Founder Kevin English will speak with Rika Ayotte, the new executive director of the Deschutes Land Trust, which has long been involved in an effort to preserve the Skyline Forest. The short session starts at 7pm on Nov. 2 and includes a Q&A open for all.

Skyline Forest: What Has Changed in the Last Year
Tue., Nov. 2, 7pm
Join the webinar at: dirtyfreehub.com/20-minutes-rika/
Free

