May 22, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Learn About Wine at Locavore Food School 

Buying sustainably grown local food is a topic that's already on a lot of people's radars—but what about another thing that's often on your dinner table?

In the next installment of the Locavore Food School, Michael Derrico of the Portland-based Mitchell Wine Group unpacks the mysteries of buying wine that is local, sustainable, affordable and produced by people who care about the environment. Fortunately, a lot of Oregon wineries fit that bill.

Locavore Food School
Thu., May 30. 4:30-5:30pm
$5 Locavore members; $8 non-members
Central Oregon Locavore
1841 NE 3rd St., Bend
centraloregonlocavore.org

May 22-29, 2019

