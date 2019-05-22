Learn About Wine at Locavore Food School 

Buying sustainably grown local food is a topic that's already on a lot of people's radars—but what about another thing that's often on your dinner table?

Submitted

In the next installment of the Locavore Food School, Michael Derrico of the Portland-based Mitchell Wine Group unpacks the mysteries of buying wine that is local, sustainable, affordable and produced by people who care about the environment. Fortunately, a lot of Oregon wineries fit that bill.

Locavore Food School

Thu., May 30. 4:30-5:30pm

$5 Locavore members; $8 non-members

Central Oregon Locavore

1841 NE 3rd St., Bend

centraloregonlocavore.org