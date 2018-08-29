Search
August 29, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Learn All About Mushrooms at FungiFest 

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
Whether you're a fungi enthusiast or a budding mushroom hunter, FungiFest has activities for everyone. The afternoon event in Sunriver includes guided mushroom walks, an Oregon mushroom display, education stations and children's activities and crafts. If you have photographs of local mushrooms but don't know what they are, bring them to the FungiFest identification station. And those burning mushroom questions you have? They can be answered by a local mushroom expert.

FungiFest & mushroom Show
Sat., Oct. 6. 10am-3pm
Sunriver Nature Center
57245 River Rd., Sunriver
facebook.com/pg/CentralOregonShroom
$10 adult, $5 child, $2 member

Speaking of Sunriver, FungiFest

