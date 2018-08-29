Learn All About Mushrooms at FungiFest 

click to enlarge Pixabay



FungiFest & mushroom Show

Sat., Oct. 6. 10am-3pm

Sunriver Nature Center

57245 River Rd., Sunriver

facebook.com/pg/CentralOregonShroom

$10 adult, $5 child, $2 member

hether you're a fungi enthusiast or a budding mushroom hunter, FungiFest has activities for everyone. The afternoon event in Sunriver includes guided mushroom walks, an Oregon mushroom display, education stations and children's activities and crafts. If you have photographs of local mushrooms but don't know what they are, bring them to the FungiFest identification station. And those burning mushroom questions you have? They can be answered by a local mushroom expert.