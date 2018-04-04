Search
April 04, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Learn to Cook South Indian Cuisine 

LISA SIPE
With so few Indian restaurants in town, it's worth it to learn to cook your own. Balarama Chandra and Emma Kate Veader from Bend Ayurveda are offering a plant-based South Indian cooking class that, they say, "will awaken your inner chef and leave your senses wanting more." A few things you will learn to make: idli, steamed savory cakes similar to dumplings; masala dosa, a fermented crepe filled with curried potato; uttapam, a thick savory pancake with toppings cooked into the batter; and a sweet variation of dosa with homemade chocolate hazelnut spread. Pre-registration is required.

Bend Ayurveda Cooking Class: South Indian Cuisine
Thurs., April 19, 5:30pm to 8pm
bendayurveda.com
$40


