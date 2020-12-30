Learn to Cross- Country Ski and Help the Meissner Nordic Ski Club 

Cross-country—also called Nordic—skiing can be either an entry into the wide world of skiing in general, or a peaceful and heart-pounding departure from the hustle and bustle of downhill resort skiing. Wherever you're coming from, XC Oregon's Learn to Ski Day is a time to learn the ropes. XC Oregon is a locally based organization dedicated to helping skiers improve their skills and compete in Nordic ski racing.

Unsplash

Nordic skiing is fun for the whole family.

On Jan. 10, Virginia Meissner Sno-Park will be the site of XC Oregon's Learn to Ski Day, featuring 30-minute mini-clinics at several times throughout the afternoon, including 1pm, 1:30pm or 2pm start times. Cross country skiers of any level are welcome, but those who want to learn more about skate skiing are advised to have at least one day on their skis before the event. The mini-clinics are free, but donations to the Meissner Nordic Ski Club are encouraged.

IF YOU'RE NEW HERE:

For those who are brand-new to Nordic skiing and don't yet have their own gear, rent some at one of the local ski shops in town; no rental gear is available at the sno-park. Meissner is the first sno-park you'll encounter as you drive up Century Drive on the way to Mt. Bachelor.

XC Oregon Learn to Ski Day

Sun., Jan 10. 1-2:30pm

Virginia Meissner Sno-Park

meissnernordic.org/events/

Free, but donations encouraged