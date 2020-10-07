 Let's Hear It for the Fungi | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 07, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Let's Hear It for the Fungi 

This year's Fungi Fest includes a place to pick up all the fresh mushroom goodness for your kitchen

By

How about we all give a shout-out for one fun-gi? Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves. This week is a big one for local mycologists and your garden variety mushroom lovers, as the Fungi Fest kicks off at Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory, in partnership with the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

As is the norm, rather than the rule this year, the event is taking on a modified form in the midst of the pandemic—but those looking to gain knowledge or simply revel in the delights of freshly harvested mushrooms will have plenty of look forward to this month.

For those looking to stock up on mushrooms and other goodies, the Mushroom Marketplace takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, featuring fresh and farmed mushrooms, as well as other mushroom goods. Mushroom artwork, anyone? It's there. To help manage crowds, SNCO is highly recommending people buy a $5 ticket in advance, and will give people a set time to walk through the marketplace; walk-ups will only be allowed if there's space available that day.

For those looking to expand their culinary horizons, the "Mushrooms of the Lanna Kingdom" virtual lecture on Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring Chef Zachary Mazi, will explore the culture of foraging and cooking with mushrooms in Northern Thailand.

Also happening this year are a number of mushroom identification workshops online, as well as a lecture titled, "Psilocybin and Its Use in Therapy," which will educate people about Oregon's Measure 109 and the benefits of mushrooms in a therapeutic setting.

Lots more information about Fungi Fest is available on its website.

4th Annual Fungi Fest
Throughout the month of October
Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and online
57245 River Rd., Sunriver
fungifest.snco.org/


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
