Let's Hear It for the Fungi 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
How about we all give a shout-out for one fun-gi? Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves. This week is a big one for local mycologists and your garden variety mushroom lovers, as the Fungi Fest kicks off at Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory, in partnership with the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.
As is the norm, rather than the rule this year, the event is taking on a modified form in the midst of the pandemic—but those looking to gain knowledge or simply revel in the delights of freshly harvested mushrooms will have plenty of look forward to this month.
For those looking to stock up on mushrooms and other goodies, the Mushroom Marketplace takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, featuring fresh and farmed mushrooms, as well as other mushroom goods. Mushroom artwork, anyone? It's there. To help manage crowds, SNCO is highly recommending people buy a $5 ticket in advance, and will give people a set time to walk through the marketplace; walk-ups will only be allowed if there's space available that day.
For those looking to expand their culinary horizons, the "Mushrooms of the Lanna Kingdom" virtual lecture on Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring Chef Zachary Mazi, will explore the culture of foraging and cooking with mushrooms in Northern Thailand.
Also happening this year are a number of mushroom identification workshops online, as well as a lecture titled, "Psilocybin and Its Use in Therapy," which will educate people about Oregon's Measure 109 and the benefits of mushrooms in a therapeutic setting.
Lots more information about Fungi Fest is available on its website.
4th Annual Fungi Fest
Throughout the month of October
Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and online
57245 River Rd., Sunriver
fungifest.snco.org/
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here