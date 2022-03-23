Letters to the Editor 03/24/2022 

Reduce climate anxiety with action in local elections

I appreciate the Source's article last month highlighting Dr. Sarah Jaquette Ray's work and presentation on Climate Anxiety. As someone who has known about human-caused climate change since I was 18, and been involved in taking action ever since, I do have my fair share of climate anxiety.

Climate anxiety for me can look like trying not to think about the specifics of likely climate induced wars. It's rafting down the McKenzie River, and hoping the rest of Oregon's communities and forests don't burn to a crisp. Or, during a day out on the snow, it's thinking about a future with less ski days.

Jaquette Ray mentions we shouldn't let ourselves feel too small to make a difference. I feel like I've done a decent job at this which does help keep that anxiety at bay. I try to say yes to opportunities, no matter how "small," to take action on curbing the climate crisis. One of those opportunities is getting involved in local elections.

In the coming months leading up to the May Primary, Bendites have a chance to take meaningful action because who we elect and their values make a difference in the laws that get passed. We need leaders who understand what it takes to dampen the flames of the climate crisis so to speak. This year, those candidates are Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor and Jamie McLeod-Skinner for congressional district 5. Please join me in making a difference by supporting these two.

—Tia Hatton

RE: PLEASE STOP the Proposed Thornburgh Resort, Letters, 3/17

I agree with letter about drought.

I finally listened and got an Instant Hot Water Unit and put it on top of my hot water tank. And a connector under the farthest away sink.

I waited 90 seconds for hot water in master bathroom.

Now I wait 5 seconds for hot water!!!

Saving gallons of water being wasted.

What if we all did this?

Less home building & more water.

— Mike Ziegelmeyer



Gas Prices

This should make Americans ask the fundamental question: what is the difference between what a public nonprofit utility company provides and what a private for-profit oil company provides? After all they both sell energy to all United States citizens. The difference is that natural gas and electricity are sold in the form of a public good whereas oil is sold in the form of a private good. Accordingly, on the grounds of promoting national security, the United States Congress should convert all oil companies to utility companies. This would eliminate the windfall profits and force the oil industry to earn just enough income to cover operating expenses just as natural gas and electric utility companies are required to do. The resulting drop in gasoline prices would further stimulate the economy and lighten the energy stranglehold upon the United States by the Middle East. It would also eliminate the influence of the oil lobby. In this case, desperate times call for deliberate measures. But as pathetic as the energy policy is in the United States the effort to develop alternative sources of energy won't really be accelerated until the oil dries up and the Saudis place solar cells all across their desert and then sell us the electricity.

—Joe Bialek

The BCD definition included no new automotive service in the district very clearly. So in their infinite wisdom city council decided to allow an entire undeveloped city block to become a new Les Schwab instead of an eight story apartment building it should be. Because they wanted the SDC fees and taxes instead of pushing for good growth for Bend's future. Thanks Barb Campbell who told me that there will be wonderful housing opportunities in Schwab's old location right next to the tracks. Thanks all of the rest of you who ignored your duty to benefit your community for the long haul. The fault lies with leaders unwilling to put teeth in the BCD and make it work. Appears we have none. Too bad. Could have been great!! The original plan was on target. Reality without real cohesive city support it sucks.

—Christy Nickey via facebook.com



The same people complaining about the houseless populations are creating their own monster with their greed. Just because you CAN charge $1,800 for rent, doesn't mean you should. Then consider all the short term rentals (AirBnB) that take housing away from locals and operate businesses in areas not zoned for that. We have the same problems on the coast. The people that work the tills, clean the rooms, wait the tables, and essentially keep the town alive for the tourists to flock to, are being pushed into the streets.

—Katie Daniel via facebook.com



Save Worrell Park

An ideal way to save Worrell Park: build a large parking garage over the existing parking lot north of the county building. And then when there are events downtown or at Drake Park run a special shuttle bus for participants to and from the "County Parking Garage" to relieve the parking problems downtown and at the park, although it would be in walking distance. But keep the park, it is a little gem of nature for Bend!

—Dee Ford Potter



