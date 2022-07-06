Letters to the Editor 07/07/2022 

Corrections:

Last week's Smoke Signals column about synthetic marijuana regulations stated incorrectly that CBN and delta 8 are extracted from CBD. Instead, they are synthesized from CBD. In addition, the new OLCC regulations that go into effect after July 1, 2023, were described inaccurately. Synthetic cannabinoids sold in licensed dispensaries will not require full FDA approval, but will be required to meet other standards set by the FDA, such as a "Generally Regarded As Safe" certification or other standards for new dietary ingredients. The article online has been updated to reflect these corrections.

@amsarvis

One good thing about all this rain is the beauty that comes afterward. @amsarvis captured the stellar rainbow that formed after one of the storms up in the mountains. Did anyone else see the rainbow and double rainbow this weekend? Thanks for sharing! Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Really?

Went for a nice kayak paddle this morning from Colorado St. to Reed Market and saw Bend's newest disgusting eyesore: the row of probably 50 port-a-potties lining the riparian area at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. I understand they don't like folks viewing or listening to concerts either on the river or in the Old Mill, but this destroys the natural beauty of this area and is bound to hurt tourism. If Hayden can't afford to build permanent toilet facilities that fit into the environs, they don't need to be in charge of this venue! I'd sure like to know who approved this.

—Robert Lee



Concert phone ban is a 21st century necessity RE: Stuck Outside with a Mobile with the Millennial Blues Again, Feature 6/23

The last concert I went to I watched it via the 30 cell phone screens in front of me. Who in their right mind thinks they need a five minute video of a song they like, that will inevitably never be watched, because it's lost in a sea of the other multiple minute long videos from the concert. The concert phone ban isn't ableist, it's a necessity for everyone to actually enjoy the show. We've grown way too accustomed to immediate communication. For the entire span of humankind, up until 15 years ago, we had no way of reaching someone the second we needed to, let alone have everyone in the audience record the entirety of the concert. Have alternate plans in place if something goes wrong at home, like 911, a beeper (if they still exist), or another outlet for help. Sure, it's sad we've had to come to phone bans but what's even more sad is paying $100 for a ticket to have 30 screens in front of you that your eyes so easily gravitate towards. Long live the ban!

—Chris Devlin

Tina Kotek for Oregon

Tina Kotek is the ONLY candidate running for Governor that we can trust to protect reproductive rights. As House Speaker, Tina led the way to pass the nation's strongest abortion law ensuring all Oregonians, no matter how much money they make or where they live, can access reproductive health care – including abortion, without obstacles. And now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade, we have Tina to thank for having the foresight to step up and protect our rights. All leading reproductive rights organizations stand with Tina and have endorsed her as our next Governor because Tina is Oregon's leading champion for defending reproductive freedom. Christine Drazan promises to veto any legislation to protect/expand safe abortion access. And as for Betsy Johnson, she claims to be pro-choice but meanwhile she's supported, and even donated to, anti-choice Republicans like Cliff Bentz who was the only member of the Oregon delegation to vote against protecting abortion access in Congress. Betsy is always trying to have it both ways, we can't trust her to fight for us.

TINA IS FIGHTING FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR OREGON:

• Reproductive Rights • Housing & Homelessness • Environmental Protection • Mental Health & Recovery • Economic Opportunity • Education & Childcare • Gun Violence Prevention Vote & Support Tina Kotek! —Anna Maher

Bird Haiku

New Bird comes to town

Promising Biketopia

Now Blue Pox mar Bend

—Brian Loudis