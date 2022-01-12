Letters to the Editor 1/13/22 

It's the second week of January—have you ditched your resolutions yet? Yeah, yeah—we know that resolutions can come and go, but for many people, the start of a new year is still a time when they're trying to form new habits and get inspired—and that's where our Health and Fitness issue comes in. This week, I had the pleasure of chatting with two unconventional pole-dance competitors, who do it as much for the athleticism as anything else. One is a woman over 50; the other is a man who sported a beard to his most recent competition—not exactly the images that first come to mind when you think of pole dancers, but these two are inspiring nonetheless! This week's issue also takes a look at gym participation, gives you newbie cross-country skiers some info on where to go, profiles a dance fitness class in Bend and lots more.

As we move into the third week of January, here's to good health and lots of good times out there in the beauty of Central Oregon!

Remember that skier responsibility that you agreed to when you bought your ticket—I patrolled for 10 years and searched and provided outdoor emergency care to many. One must ski with someone else when skiing off piste.

—Scott Stuemke via facebook.com

On January 19 there will be a walkout held at Redmond Proficiency Academy (657 SW Glacier Ave) at 11 am. We will meet outside our school and march to Centennial Park. This walkout is taking place to combat the recent acts of gun violence in our community and in our country. We are in a sensitive place; now more than ever, it is time to take action. Since 2018 there have been 74 school shootings, since Columbine in 1999, 278,000 children have been exposed to gun violence at school. Kids aren't safe at school, the kids in our community are scared.

At our walkout we will be holding a letter writing campaign. We are asking Representative Susanne Bonamici to help pass bill H.R.4271 Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act of 2021, and H.R.1642 Prosecuting Gun Crimes Saves Lives Act. Bill H.R.4271 will implements stricter restrictions on gun dealing and bigger punishments to those who break gun dealing laws. This bill could help keep guns out of irresponsible hands and in the hands of those deserving of them. Bill H.R.1642 raises requirements for action of the Department of Justice against illegal purchase and possession of firearms. It would make sure those who purchase and own firearms illegally are punished for doing so. Any gun owned by someone illegally is another school shooting, deadly protest, or body in the street.

—Juniper Rook

Declare a National Emergency in the Pandemic War of Survival.

Nationalize Big Pharma and the corporate chain of greed and control of vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

Implement Universal Health Care to replace the unhealthy system of privatized insurance.

Nationalize all hospital and health care facilities and reopen facilities which have been closed.

Implement requirements including "No Mask, No Entry" at all public indoor spaces with monetary consequences for businesses and exclusionary actions for people.

Relegate unvaccinated individuals to the end of the line in health care facilities.

Create safe environments for all workers in the health care system.

Utilize the enormous income and wealth of displaced corporate executives to increase wages for workers.

Focus on the Global Pandemic War of Survival. Share research and development, interact cooperatively not competitively and end discrimination against countries of color in the distribution of vaccines.

Rescind TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) specifically as it relates to vaccine patents. Patents are primarily to protect commercial corporate interests. Rescind TRIPS so research, development and distribution of vaccines are available to all people and countries.

Time for significant change in vision and tactics to combat the Pandemic War of Survival for the Common Good?

—Sue Bastian

This has not been an issue for us to find commercial (have not sought out retail) tests. Certainly at home would be more convenient but when we've needed to get tested we've been able to do so within a couple of hours each time. But regardless this begs the question of so what. We have 30% of our population unwilling to commit to public health requirements and what good is going to come from having regular testing available to them?

—Jim Roberts via facebook.com

Having regular testing available for the 70% of us that do follow guidelines would be great. We will never get 100% of people on board with anything. I spent hours yesterday looking for tests for my symptomatic nephew. (He was negative, thankfully) It should not be that hard for someone who is sick to find out immediately if they are needing to quarantine or not, and tell their close contacts to be extra careful. So many people assume "oh it's just the sniffles" and go about their business, unknowingly spreading it further. Not saying improved access to testing would completely stop that behavior, but it would mitigate it for many.

—Maddie McRojas via facebook.com

