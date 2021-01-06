Letters to the Editor 1/7/21 

Editor’s note: For the first issue of a new year, it’s easy to slip into the familiar track, covering things such as “how to stick to your resolutions” and “cleansing after all that excess.” While you’ll find a slight blush of that type of content in this week’s Chow story covering intermittent fasting, for the start of 2021, the Source team was more interested in delving into the meatier topic of mental health. If this past year has not resulted in you personally dealing with more mental health challenges than you did in years past, it’s likely someone you know or love, is. According to stats found in this week’s story on Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, more than 300 million people worldwide are affected by major depressive disorder—and that’s only counting one type of mental health disorder. The toll of sustained unemployment, economic uncertainty, isolation, health concerns (not least of all, the concerns around getting COVID) and more is staggering, and we are only beginning to see the effects. While we know these topics can be tough to read about, and even tougher to experience, it’s our hope that by shedding some light on a few corners of these problems, we’ll all be better equipped to talk about them—and to find more funding and support for ending them. Happy 2021, readers. Onward!



Courtesy Shemia Fagan

On Jan. 4, Shemia Fagan, age 39, was sworn in as Oregon’s next—and youngest woman—Secretary of State. Fagan gave inaugural remarks inside her fourth-grade classroom at Dufur School in Dufur, Oregon, where, as a struggling student and the child of a single father, Fagan was introduced to the after-school chess club by her teacher. Fagan later entered the Oregon State Chess Tournament and won the state championship for her division, the first girl to ever do so. “For the first time, I knew that it didn’t matter that I didn’t have everything that other kids had, that I was going to be OK,” Fagan said. RE: Rolling Back Environmental Protections: A Laundry List of the Past Four Years, News, 12/31 Here locally the Forest Service is pushing to make it easier to log big old trees on public lands. The trees that store the most carbon and have thick, fire resistant, bark. Let’s hope 2021 ditches the bad ideas of 2020 and aims for a better future.



—Erik Fernandez



Excellent article, Damian. Thank you for writing it. We really need to do what we can on a local level and protect our wildlife and their habitats. There is way too much development going on in Bend and I think our city needs to reevaluate this and adopt some preservation goals, especially the cutting and mowing down of trees for development. With more growth comes more destruction. We need to slow the growth of population down here in Bend.



Where has Mt. Bachelor’s customer service gone? So, where is Mt. Bachelor’s management team hiding? They don’t answer emails, don’t give the morning report early enough for people to plan with the crazy reservation system, and they have removed web cams showing how crowded the lift lines are. Don’t you think there’s a COVID safety concern that we should be able to see those cams?? And, they are not addressing the fact that by most early afternoons, the lots are mostly cleared out, but there’s no way to make a reservation for that. Terrible customer service. Thank you.



RE: Source Material: Best of the Year, Sound, 12/31



—Tracy Keene

