 Letters to the Editor 12/31/20 | Letters to the Editor | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 30, 2020 Opinion » Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor 12/31/20 

The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us, Bend Police Testing Body Cams, and Tilting-at-Windmills is Not What Deschutes County—or Congressional District 2—Needs.

Editor's note:

Perhaps I'd fallen prey to the adage, "can't see the forest for the trees." Or perhaps another saying, "drinking from a firehose," was more accurate. Whatever analogy one might choose to apply to this past year, it's been a doozy—and when I set out to compile our Top 10 news stories of the year, I had no idea the effect it would have on me to see those stories assembled—a sweet, sad, heart-wrenching, mind-busting reminder of the year we have just been through, as community members and Americans, and as a newsroom.

It's nearly time to toss that tree near the curb and let someone else pick it up! Scouts from area Boy Scouts troops will pick up trees in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver on Jan. 2, 3 and 9, as a fundraiser for the troops. Visit takeyourtree.com to reserve a pickup and get more info. - PHOTO COURTESY SCOUT TROOP 25, BEND
  • Photo courtesy Scout Troop 25, Bend
  • It's nearly time to toss that tree near the curb and let someone else pick it up! Scouts from area Boy Scouts troops will pick up trees in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver on Jan. 2, 3 and 9, as a fundraiser for the troops. Visit takeyourtree.com to reserve a pickup and get more info.

I'm incredibly proud of the work this team has done this year, telling the tales of nurses moved to the frontlines and intubating patients, seeing the advent of new groups dedicated to racial justice and bearing witness to the tragedy of Oregon's wildfires, to mention just a few of the stories. Seeing them all amassed hit me hard, reminding me of our immense capacity as humans to rise to challenges and adapt, to support one another, and in the spirit of our flawed and beautiful American experiment, to peaceably assemble and to petition our government for the redress of grievances. It's more than time to turn the page on 2020, but for just one more moment, let's look back with rebirth and resilience in mind.

RE: The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us. News, 12/17

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Poor use of words, they definitely were not in the wilderness. There are no roads and no motorized travel allowed in designated wilderness areas. It's important to know the designation of the land you're on, determines how soon SAR services can be there, or even if they can reach you at all.

All that aside, this is an important lesson to learn. A shovel, blanket, candle, rations, and air down tool are the bare minimum if you are traveling on snowy roads. They probably would not have gotten stuck if they had aired down at all.

Glad everyone was safe and a big thank you to the SAR team.

—Asa Wildman, via Facebook

Thank you for sharing this VERY valuable reminder to CHECK YOU ARE PREPARED for the area you travel to. I'm going to go do that right now before my wife and I travel up to enjoy the Cascades this weekend. Thank goodness we have a Search and Rescue organization in Deschutes County.

—Chris Marney, via Facebook

Glad y'all made it home safe, hopefully embarrassed (and wiser) now.

I grew up in Oregon 0=30 years old moved to the south (Arkansas) 20 years ago and to this day I still carry an emergency bag. Chains shovel food water blankets etc, etc...

—Keith Morton, via Facebook

RE: Bend Police Testing Body Cams, News, 12/17

Prineville PD and Crook County SO have incorporated the technology for years now.

Bend PD was held back for years in doing so by its now retired chief Jim Porter. And the City Council (Bend) not feeling such a safeguard for All Involved was a budget priority.

Same with DCSO, a topic addressed multiple times by re-elected Sheriff Shane Nelson.

Local Media continues to fail to describe the full financial investment and technology required outside of just the appropriate camera system. And mention how the video images protect the officers as much as the Public.

—Greg Walker, via bendsource.com

RE: Tilting-at-Windmills is Not What Deschutes County—or Congressional District 2—Needs, Opinion, 12/17

Clearly, the county commissioners appear to have not done the fiscal impact review on their measure or obfuscated the impact to appease rural voters. Deschutes County will suffer a fiscal loss of much needed funds.

As for the newly elected Congress Representative trying to make himself relevant with an impeached president who lost the election suggests he is playing to his own tune. Definitely off key with sour notes.

—Angela Carman, via Facebook

Letter of the Week:

Angela: Fiscal impact review?! Off key indeed. Thanks for your letter — come in for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020's Local Wins and Losses: The Boot and Slipper Return!
Rest in Paradise
What Does 2021 Hold for the Housing Market?
Drop Dud, Gorgeous & Fate Club
Birds in Binoculars
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Letters to the Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
90's NIGHT // New Years Eve Retro Ski/Snowboard Films!

Staff Pick
90's NIGHT // New Years Eve Retro Ski/Snowboard Films! - Tin Pan Alley

Thu., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Letters to the Editor

  • Letters to the Editor »

    Letters to the Editor 12/24/20

    • Dec 23, 2020
    Owyhee River Canyonlands Wilderness Preservation, School discipline in Bend school district, Hundreds More Affordable Housing Apartments Underway in Bend & Getting Educators Vaccinated Early is a Path to Speedier Recovery More »

  • Letters to the Editor »

    Letters to the Editor 12/17/20

    • Dec 16, 2020
    Rent Moratorium Proposal, what’s ‘Extreme Risk’ Anyway?, an open letter to Gov. Kate Brown and ODE Director Colt Gill and Bend’s poor rating in LGBTQ equality More »

  • Letters to the Editor »

    Letters to the Editor 12/10/20

    • Dec 9, 2020
    Guest Opinion: Bend Parks Fees and Low-Income Housing More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 30-January 6, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation