Letters to the Editor 4/12/20 

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been hearing from officials and the media that we are all in this together and we all need to do our part, but this does not apply to everyone.



I totally support the Governor ordering social distancing and closing non-essential businesses, but allowing elitist special interest golf courses to remain open is a slap in the face to skiers, hikers, skaters, OHV riders and small businesses. Recently we learned we can't use Sno-Parks and trailheads or use OHV trails. This sounds like something Donald Trump would do, not a Democratic governor.



If you have ever seen the Sunriver airport on a busy summer weekend, you'll see many private planes and jets. I don't think that poor people are landing there, putting their luggage in their vacation homes and then playing a few rounds of golf.



It all comes down to the rich waging class warfare against the poor and middle class. Of course they spin it to suggest they are being attacked.



Lincoln should have ended the Gettysberg address with "this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the rich, by the rich, for the rich, shall not perish from the earth".



If you think we really are all in this together, call and email the Governor and tell her golf courses are non-essential businesses and should be closed now.



-Ben Goodin

Silipints and Drink Tanks are just two Bend companies that make all of their products in China. In light of the egregious behavior by China regarding the Coronavirus, these companies should bring production AND jobs to Oregon!

We need big structural changes. Our government structures are hopeless. It has been WEEKS since Congress signed the Relief Bill into law and people are STILL encountering "difficulties" in qualifying for unemployment checks.



Here is how things MUST work: You know how SIMPLE it is to transfer funds from your bank to another bank, right? Routing and account number are all you need, and the transfer happens.



Here's the progressive improved way to get money out of Washington D.C. to us:



The Congress should instantly transfer funds to the Treasurer of each State and Territory by proportion of people in each one.



The State Treasurer then instantly transfers blocks of money to each Employment Office in proportion to population in their Service Area.



Then, people simply get in line at the Employment Office ( maintaining social distancing ), and approach the Service Windows to be handed their Checks.



The entire operation needs to happen this morning and be carried out like a benign military operation.



Go to your Employment Office and get your Relief Check now.



We are all completely fed up with the way "Government" works. These people are not working for us, or we would already have our checks.



You know I'm accurate and you know the way government should work has to IMPROVE. I just spelled it out and you know COMMON SENSE acknowledges you already use money transfers all the time.



There is no reason government can't use the method above to instantly accomplish the DISTRIBUTION OF MONEY FROM GOVERNMENT TO US.



If you have a better way, please speak.



Thanks.

I am not sure our town leadership have had the time to dive into the future of Bend, but from where I am standing I have grave concerns.And it's not limited to Bend, so let's explore this.Elsewhere in the world with COVID19 smart but albeit authoritarian governments have shut down entire countries to stop the spread of this unique virus which, by any accounts, has a terrifically high transmission rate for a COVID strain.The USA has chosen a different path. Governors and mayors have taken direct action to isolate hotspots like Washington and Oregon.Travel by car, rail, train and aircraft is not limited. In fact I can book a flight to NYC right now if I wanted, I checked. If I wanted to I could fly to JFK and back for $325.Here's the problem.Bend is a town of 100,000 that adds over 900,000+ regional tourists each summer and another 900,000+ in the winter.Almost 20,000 people visit Bend every day of the year on average.Currently we have NO WAY of certifying that these bodies are COVID free and unless we test every single person coming into Bend we need to continue to isolate. A single COVID case could lead to 240 cases in three weeks and those 240 compound or double every 4+ days.Add to that the Southern Problem and it's huge.Right now the northern states are sacrificing literally everything to bring down transmission rates while most southern states have been willfully ignorant and unable to stop their people from breaking transmission. The southern states are the sickest in the nation with the most underlying conditions, a literal playground for COVID19.You begin to see the problem. One family group, sick with COVID from Florida and visiting Bend this summer or fall could start the process all over again.For a mountain town with 100,000 that swells yearly to 2.3 million we are in deep trouble.Very deep trouble.Short of a vaccine we need to stay tourism free until the rest of the USA breaks transmission. And even if we get a vaccine, 45% of Americans do not trust them, and will not take them.So, to the leadership here #inbend NOW is the time to start gaming out the future of our town. We are in the crosshairs, and it's going to take more than reactionary leadership to see us move forward.It's going to take visionary leadership. Now.Moving forward I want to see and hear our leadership.I want to know they understand the gravity of the situation.I want to know they are planning for the long term.I want them to speak the words the rest of us know, that this is a true existential threat to everything we have built here and that are FIGHTING for every Federal and State dollar there is to deploy into this town.I need to know that Bend is in the hands of folks who see the light at the end of the tunnel and are moving us there.One day at a time. Can we do this?