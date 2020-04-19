 Letters to the Editor 4/19 | Letters to the Editor | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 19, 2020 Opinion » Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor 4/19 

A call for more multilingual covid info, tenants not paying rent and more in this week's letters

We need systems that prioritize and deliver multilingual communications now and everyday. 4/16

I easily take for granted the fact that information which impacts me is always available in near real time. When news and recommendations were issued about COVID-19 I never doubted I would be able to follow the changing information day to day in a language I speak and understand well. This, however, isn’t a given for nearly 8% (5000+ households) in Deschutes County who speak a language other than English. We are doing a disservice by not prioritizing that everyone get access to important information to protect our communities’ health in a timely and equitable way.

Public information about COVID-19 has lagged or simply not been available in Spanish. Spanish-speaking communities are being asked to turn on the “closed captioning” or use the “google translate” function to understand the information coming from our local health systems, governments, community services, and businesses. The lack (or lag) of information available in Spanish, makes these communities more vulnerable.  Oregon Health Authority data shows that at least 22% (340) of Oregonians who tested positive for COVID-19 are Latino or Hispanic, likely more.

This is not a new issue. Access to translated materials is one of many system failures amplified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. High-quality translations are produced by trained professionals, and must be included in official communication plans. Too often, bilingual staff are asked to do these translations, or even worse, community volunteers.

We need systems and resources that prioritize and deliver timely bilingual communications now and every day.

-Whitney Swander


Re: Tenants and Landlords "In It Together" for Now, 4/13
click image PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Tenants NOT paying rent?

I sell shelter.  I am a landlord.  I don't sell pizza or groceries, beer or medical services.  I sell shelter.  It is a service.  The money I receive is spent by me for my own groceries and shelter.

The government has decided I don't need to receive money for my service.  The government allows grocery stores, pizza restaurants and doctors to charge for their products and services. 

Shifting a tenants' problem to his landlord doesn't solve the problem.
The City of Bend still collects sewer use fees, and for water used.  Rubbish collection, electricity, property tax, insurance, and mortgages still need to be paid by landlords. 

The state government could raise taxes, and build three million residential units, and become the landlord.  Instead they expect private investors to become social welfare agencies.

The state is engaging in an unlawful taking of my property without compensation. 

- John Foote


Saving our local farmers, restaurants, caterers, 4/15

With so many people losing their income, many living from paycheck to paycheck, money for food is running short. The community is stepping up its efforts, providing soup kitchens and food banks to compensate. In the process, however, our farmers, restaurants and caterers are being left out, the market has lost its monetization and becomes dysfunctional. If this goes on for any length of time, many of our beloved local businesses may not survive.

There is an urgent need to bring purchasing power to the impacted consumers, so that they can decide what is best for their own food needs and who to buy from, but most importantly also pay for the products. SNAP is a logical tool to use and expand. Programs such as “Double Up Food Bucks” can bundle local donations and not just help the individual, but also stimulate the local economy at the same time. Same idea goes for the local food bank, lobby government to provide funding to these groups but also funnel donations to enable them to purchase from local producers.

Another option is to establish a local currency, most easily accomplished on short notice with a voucher program. In either case, redemptions can be specified and limited to a specific range of products as well as participating vendors. This is an enormous challenge to our community, and will impact us all for a long time to come. Will our favorite restaurant, bakery, butcher shop still be here when this is over?

-Klaus Mager

Re: Despite CDC Pandemic Guidance, City Moves Forward with Homeless Camp Evictions 4/16

For Pete's sake,  put all the homeless people into one of the vacant office buildings around Bend. Forget Property Rights because we are in a National Emergency.  Several Businesses are vacant now and even have bathroom facilities for personal hygiene.

Come on,  put yourself in their shoes.  How would you like to be treated this way?   Remember the Golden Rule.

Faith without works is dead.

-Tom Fosdick, via Cascades Reader


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Letters to the Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Letters to the Editor

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation