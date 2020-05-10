Letters to the Editor 5/10/20 

Respect 5/4

I had to take my son to the emergency room twice in April. I am so thankful that our hospitals are not overrun with COVID cases that we were turned away. My son could have died without intervention. I am grateful to all our local healthcare workers for their dedication. We are thankful for you!!

I, too, am an essential worker. I, too, wear a mask all day at work where I interact with the public. I, too, am risking exposure in order to do my job, help people and earn a paycheck. I understand why people want to open the economy back up, but if you have been staying home then you have been safe. You have been dealing with problems like boredom or going stir crazy. Workers are worrying about bringing home the virus to their loved ones.



The number 1 very easy thing everyone can do to protect workers and themselves is to wear a mask when going into a store or public place. Protesters, I hear you, but gathering without wearing a mask is just stupid. Your stupidity means that you are not capable of doing one simple thing to protect your fellow humans from the spread of a highly contagious virus, and so the state cannot lift the quarantine. It is the only thing slowing the spread and keeping our hospitals from being overrun. Get it into your stubborn heads please!



As an essential worker in a grocery store, I see opening up the economy with so many people seemingly incapable of wearing a face mask as a disaster waiting to happen. People feeling like they are staying home for nothing because it's not even that bad?? Hello? It's not that bad because you stayed home! The virus hasn't left. It's waiting for you to come out and get back to work. Do you really want to see how bad it can get? Wearing a mask is about understanding that you could have the virus and not know it. You wear it out of respect for the people around you.You are not only protecting essential workers, but their loved ones as well. Don't you want everyone looking out for your loved ones? I sure do.

click image HolgersFotografie/Pexels