Letters to the Editor 7/22/21 

Every time I hang out in Redmond, I get the feeling that Bendites must have gotten in the late '90s, when the population graphs started to show a massive spike upward. Now at over 32,000 people, the Hub City is growing every day and adding more culture, nightlife and activities—all reasons we've opted to run an issue placing special focus on Redmond for the past several years. Some of the region's most important facilities, including the airport and fairgrounds, are there—which is why this week's Feature pages include a look at some of the activities the Fair and Expo Center offers, and the huge role it played in the battle against COVID-19 this year. In our food section, we round up some of the delicious lunches you can find in Redmond; the same goes for our Craft section, where we give a little low-down on the Redmond beer scene. Want some new places to hike? Our Outside story touches on what trail advocates have been working on in the area recently. This issue is packed with Redmond love! Enjoy your week, Central Oregon.

A sweet day on the water with the kiddo! @danielmbrobbins shared this shot with us, featuring a day out with his drone. Tag us @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured here and as the Instagram of the Week in the Cascades Reader. Those featured also get a free print from @highdesertframeworks!

Guest Opinion: My Home is For Sale, and I Want to Cry

A few minutes ago, I saw my phone light up with an incoming call from my landlord. My heart sank so fast it almost left my body. I knew even before answering that he was calling to inform me that he was listing the house. And why shouldn't he? The real estate market is so insane that he would be insane not to. Isn't that the way of free-market capitalism? He must try and milk every drop he can get out of the property that I've called home for the past few years. I tried to be gracious on the call while he did his best to apologize, but both of us knew that I was now—to put it lightly—in a pickle. The countdown clock has started. Somehow I have to pull myself up by my bootstraps and find a new place to live in a town where waiting lists run far into double digits. And what income will I declare on my rental application when COVID has slashed my hours and job stability to smithereens?

I have spent the last 10 years of my life working in the Bend service industry. I have done my best to fight against my selfish human reaction to people with large piles of cash snapping up property and driving my rent up 350% while my paychecks have remained the same. I have smiled and welcomed visitors, telling them of waterfalls and hiking trails, and tasty menus at my favorite spots. I have reminded myself over and over that growth and change are good things and that it is kind to share with others. But my friends, I may have reached the end of my stamina for emitting love and light. The bureaucracy that has tied our city council and city planning department up into knots is suffocating the little people that keep the local engine of our economy chug-chug-chugging along. Rather than complaining about broken systems, we need to understand that it's working as designed. Free market capitalism does not reward hard work and kind deeds in an economy of scarcity.

Lest you think this latest development will crush me, it won't. I'm not writing to complain. No, my intention is to gently remind my fellow Bendites that the town we love will never stop changing. The question is, will you get involved in guiding its path to the future? Will you use your vote to support policies and initiatives that help support affordable and low-income housing, that allocate funds to expanding educational opportunities at our local university, and small business support services for a more diverse group of entrepreneurs? Will you help shape our beloved city in such a way that it has space for all who love her? I hope so—we need you!

—Kimberly Markley

RE: Parking Pains are Only the Beginning. Survey All Residents About How to Proceed with Old Bend Program. Opinion, 7/15

Why is the council implementing a "parking program" before improving the breadth and scope of Bend's public transportation?! It is oxymoronic to ask people not to drive then fail to offer acceptable alternatives. Bend desperately needs better public transportation—it addresses both parking and climate change.

—Deirdre Nauman, via bendsource.com

This project codifies inequality. It is a privatization of a public resource at minimal cost to the wealthy residents. Additionally, almost all the houses in the district already have off street parking.

—John Kelly, via facebook.com

I've just boycotted any place that has restrictions or parking fees. Local businesses have lost my business. Too many restrictions now. It's a shame that they're charging locals to park at local events and restaurants because zoning didn't insist that there is enough off-street parking when a new place is built.

—Diane Springstead Cole, via facebook.com

New Parking Regs in Bend

The recent change for parking in Bend has really got me confused and frustrated. In the last month I have gotten three parking tickets—all in different areas of the city. The first was in June at Mirror Pond. Apparently now you don't get the first two hours free anymore. The second was at the dirt float lot/dog park on Columbia. We didn't notice any signs and honestly didn't expect a $50 citation for parking to float the river. Last Sunday was the last straw. I parked in a residential neighborhood off Galveston, not realizing I needed a $50 RESIDENTIAL parking pass. I know tourists aren't aware of the new regs, so I'm sure other people got ticketed as well. The city's rollout of this has been less than stellar in the communication department. Bend is fast becoming a ticket mill and I have to wonder if there will be anyplace you can park for free in Bend before they are done. Beware.

—Jeff Cole

Drought

As I'm certain nearly everyone is aware, we are in a severe and historic drought in Oregon and throughout the West. I want to extend a huge thanks ahead of time for any water conservation steps taken. For me, a personal water audit showed showers to be a potential source of waste, both duration and frequency. So, friends and acquaintances, if I start to smell funny, just know that I'm trying to do my part. Thank you for doing your part, as well!

—Kevin Tanski

Thanks for the chuckle, Kevin. Might we suggest Costco-size purchases of deodorant to go along with your new routine? You can tell us how it's going when you come on in for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan