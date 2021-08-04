Letters to the Editor 8/5/21 

Editor's note:

I don't think I am alone in being astounded that it's August already. It seems like all of 2021 has involved waiting for something—waiting for a change in leadership, for a vaccine to arrive, for a summer that looked more like ones we have known in the past... and then August arrives and it seems like summer is already winding to a close. Perhaps the one bright light is that soon school will be back in session (or at least we can hope it will) and with it, more child care needs being met for workers, and as a result, more labor shortages being eased. So again, more waiting!

@wildoregongirl shared this photo of a day out at the Deschutes County Fair, after a long time with no social events. Here's some of what she said in her post: "This was a rainy day, it sprinkled off and on and an electric sunset slowly burned across the Cascades. I was listening to the first live concert I'd seen in two years!!"

To bring us back to the present, this week's issue is packed with great stories. Our Feature page tells the tale of a local man's modern-day miracle, while our Culture and Chow pages highlight the meaningful work of local chefs, artists and makers. And of course, our calendar is, as always, packed with fun events! Have a great week.

Happy Trails!

My wife and I recently returned from the Three Creeks Lakes area. While camping, we took a hike up to Tam McArthur Rim. We knew that a hiking permit was required, but felt it must be included for anyone camping in the area. Why camp if you can't hike?

Halfway to the top we encountered a Forest Service employee who asked for our permit.

Because this is the first season that a permit system has been implemented for many wilderness trails, people like us will push the envelope. We explained that we were camping in the area and thought it should qualify us for hiking experiences. She explained that a percentage of the permits are reserved for late registrants...yet are available a week in advance.

Disappointed, we headed down the hill. Up the trail came a couple who were hiking to the top. We asked if they had permits. Yes, they did and told us that they had two extra ...so up the hill we went to speak with the ranger. She asked us to stay together for the entire trip. Forty-five minutes later we reached the observation point of the Tam McArthur Rim trail and posed for pictures with our new hiking friends.

We learned a few things on this expedition. One, the new permit system is being enforced. Two, if you don't have a permit, make friends at the trailhead with folks who may have an extra! Don't be shy.

—Mike and Pam Johnson

Everyone Who's Been Suffering

Our world has changed

Like never before and it's so sad

Every day because our lives have changed

So much in life today and so many families suffering

Like never before and this killer virus is here to stay

And we were all caught and unaware and it's sadness

In the air and Isolated from our loved ones every day

And there's no happiness or joy in our lives today

It's just an other loved one who's sadly passed away

And coronavirus walks among us every day

And we try our best to struggle through

This horrible coronavirus storm

Trying to stay safe and keep ourselves warm

And the pain and hurt it's brought us and

There's nothing much to gain and our

Peace and love has all gone away

And it's just a lonely tear rolling down my face and I've been

Crying inside this cold lonely old place

And all the pain running though me every day

Coronavirus coronavirus when will you ever

Just go away and I cry for the loved ones who's sadly

Passed away and I'm still cocooning away and

Every day and I'm lost without you in my life and

The world has changed so much

Coronavirus every day in our life

And the darkness surrounds the world today

And it's so cold and painful every day and

I feel the chill up and down my spine every day

And our warm hugs and soft kisses

Have just all faded away and

Just like our loved ones fading away

And nobody to hold at night

And nobody to whisper I love you goodnight

And as a lonely tear rolls down my face

I try to smile and remember your beautiful face

As coronavirus has slowly taken you away

And I promise you all I'll love

And pray for everyone

Who's been suffering from coronavirus

Every day.

—David P. Carroll

RE: For Some, New Middle Housing is an Inconvenience. For Others, Not Having It Is Devastating. Opinion, 7/29

"We see this as a thinly veiled form of racism." ...is that a joke? Not wanting overpopulated neighborhoods has absolutely nothing to do with "racism." As a homeowner I have experienced the quality of my neighborhood go DOWN because of not only traffic congestion, but also the riff raff that multi units naturally bring. Brown, black, white or purple, doesn't matter. It's detrimental to the quality of our neighborhoods.

Keep drinkin the kool aid, Source.

—Kyla Nolte, via bendsource.com

Thank you for your thoughtful article; appreciate your point of view. Our communities need to understand where SF zoning came from. It started in Berkeley, California to exclude minorities from owning property and it grew from there. Understanding history to better understand the current situation is critically important. Thank you again for your well-written article.

—Katherine Austin, via bendsource.com

Letter of the Week:

Katherine: When I wrote you to correspond about your letter and found out that you are a licensed architect who also sits on the city's Affordable Housing advisory committee and the HB 2001 stakeholder group, your comment only carries more weight in my eyes. Thanks for writing in, and come on down for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan