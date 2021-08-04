Letters to the Editor 8/5/21 

I don't think I am alone in being astounded that it's August already. It seems like all of 2021 has involved waiting for something—waiting for a change in leadership, for a vaccine to arrive, for a summer that looked more like ones we have known in the past... and then August arrives and it seems like summer is already winding to a close. Perhaps the one bright light is that soon school will be back in session (or at least we can hope it will) and with it, more child care needs being met for workers, and as a result, more labor shortages being eased. So again, more waiting!
To bring us back to the present, this week's issue is packed with great stories. Our Feature page tells the tale of a local man's modern-day miracle, while our Culture and Chow pages highlight the meaningful work of local chefs, artists and makers. And of course, our calendar is, as always, packed with fun events! Have a great week.
Happy Trails!
Halfway to the top we encountered a Forest Service employee who asked for our permit.
Because this is the first season that a permit system has been implemented for many wilderness trails, people like us will push the envelope. We explained that we were camping in the area and thought it should qualify us for hiking experiences. She explained that a percentage of the permits are reserved for late registrants...yet are available a week in advance.
Disappointed, we headed down the hill. Up the trail came a couple who were hiking to the top. We asked if they had permits. Yes, they did and told us that they had two extra ...so up the hill we went to speak with the ranger. She asked us to stay together for the entire trip. Forty-five minutes later we reached the observation point of the Tam McArthur Rim trail and posed for pictures with our new hiking friends.
We learned a few things on this expedition. One, the new permit system is being enforced. Two, if you don't have a permit, make friends at the trailhead with folks who may have an extra! Don't be shy.
—Mike and Pam Johnson
Everyone Who's Been SufferingOur world has changed
Like never before and it's so sad
Every day because our lives have changed
So much in life today and so many families suffering
Like never before and this killer virus is here to stay
And we were all caught and unaware and it's sadness
In the air and Isolated from our loved ones every day
And there's no happiness or joy in our lives today
It's just an other loved one who's sadly passed away
And coronavirus walks among us every day
And we try our best to struggle through
This horrible coronavirus storm
Trying to stay safe and keep ourselves warm
And the pain and hurt it's brought us and
There's nothing much to gain and our
Peace and love has all gone away
And it's just a lonely tear rolling down my face and I've been
Crying inside this cold lonely old place
And all the pain running though me every day
Coronavirus coronavirus when will you ever
Just go away and I cry for the loved ones who's sadly
Passed away and I'm still cocooning away and
Every day and I'm lost without you in my life and
The world has changed so much
Coronavirus every day in our life
And the darkness surrounds the world today
And it's so cold and painful every day and
I feel the chill up and down my spine every day
And our warm hugs and soft kisses
Have just all faded away and
Just like our loved ones fading away
And nobody to hold at night
And nobody to whisper I love you goodnight
And as a lonely tear rolls down my face
I try to smile and remember your beautiful face
As coronavirus has slowly taken you away
And I promise you all I'll love
And pray for everyone
Who's been suffering from coronavirus
Every day.
—David P. Carroll
RE: For Some, New Middle Housing is an Inconvenience. For Others, Not Having It Is Devastating. Opinion, 7/29"We see this as a thinly veiled form of racism." ...is that a joke? Not wanting overpopulated neighborhoods has absolutely nothing to do with "racism." As a homeowner I have experienced the quality of my neighborhood go DOWN because of not only traffic congestion, but also the riff raff that multi units naturally bring. Brown, black, white or purple, doesn't matter. It's detrimental to the quality of our neighborhoods.
Keep drinkin the kool aid, Source.
—Kyla Nolte, via bendsource.com
Thank you for your thoughtful article; appreciate your point of view. Our communities need to understand where SF zoning came from. It started in Berkeley, California to exclude minorities from owning property and it grew from there. Understanding history to better understand the current situation is critically important. Thank you again for your well-written article.
—Katherine Austin, via bendsource.com
Letter of the Week:Katherine: When I wrote you to correspond about your letter and found out that you are a licensed architect who also sits on the city's Affordable Housing advisory committee and the HB 2001 stakeholder group, your comment only carries more weight in my eyes. Thanks for writing in, and come on down for your gift card to Palate!
—Nicole Vulcan
