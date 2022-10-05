Letters to the Editor October 6, 2022 

Worrell Park

Worrell Park provides respite for nearby workers in the middle of the city. It is unique in Bend a pocket park where wildlife, insects and more can find a home.

click to enlarge @luna_exploregon

How could we not pick this as photo of the week? The Source is a sucker for dogs on hikes in Central Oregon. Looks like this pup was on a hike to celebrate the fall season. Join this guy! Get outside, feel the fresh air and walk around Central Oregon's beautiful nature. Thanks to @luna_exploregon for tagging us in this perfect puppy pic! Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as out Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

I find it ironic that the City of Bend is trying to reduce parking and car trips through various code changes related to House Bill 2001 and Executive Order 20-04 and encourage various transportation alternatives. Yet the County is doing the opposite by proposing more parking spaces at huge expense of, depending on number of 48 or 68 spaces, $36,762 to $58,333 per space. It seems that the County and City aren't on the same page.

In the era of climate change, warming climate, heat island effects (Bend is rated as 14th worst in U.S.) and COVID this is not the time to destroy native trees that provide shade and sequester carbon right in the middle of Bend. This is an opportunity to send a message that the County values these special places. The City of Bend codified protections for such places with their Areas of Special Interest code which was based on work done by the County years ago.

This is not the time to blast native vegetation and a Central Oregon iconic geologic structure into oblivion for yet another parking lot. That would encourage more car trips which is the opposite of many of Bend's and State goals. Each government entity must take responsibility for addressing how their policies contribute to climate change and what they can do to help solve the climate issue.

It is time for Deschutes County commissioners to implement policies that contribute to solving climate change by saving Worrell Park not destroying it.

—Judy Clinton



Emerson Levy for State Representative

This election in November is profoundly important. As a young person who is deeply concerned for the future of our planet, I need to emphasize how crucial it is to elect Emerson Levy for HD53. With an opponent that is a climate change denier and sure to dismantle the progress we have already made, no argument can be made that Michael Sipe is a candidate that is looking out for the planet or for those of us on it. He proudly spoke the words, "Climate alarmism is more risky than climate change, in my view." He is ignoring expert scientists all over the world who wholeheartedly disagree with that statement. Emerson Levy is the champion Central Oregon needs in Salem. She is the candidate who will continue Oregon on its path of sustainability and progress. A lot is on the line here, and Emerson is the person who will fight for you, your family, and the future generations of Oregonians yet to come. Vote for Emerson!

—Samuel G. Lewis



Hayden Homes Amphitheater Sound

In response to the complaints about the ongoing loudness coming from the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, I say "hogwash." The citizens of Bend are so very fortunate to be able to experience music outside at this venue during the summer. The improvements have enabled us to have bands that we would have to travel for. The 10:00 finish timeline is very reasonable. I love being able to sit on my porch or walk my dog to the sounds of Ziggy Marley! Keep it loud, keep it coming and rock on!

- Maureen Donahue



RE: Jim Anderson, Champion of the Natural World

So very sorry to hear of his passing. We had become email pals last few months. Our last email I had wanted to share with him that I had a Bat in my office! We had a chuckle over that one. He was such a neat man who you stood a chance to learn a lot from! So glad I got to hear some of his stories, but not nearly enough. He was a walking book of information and I am so blessed to have had the chance to have met him via emails and for him to educate me. He truly is a treasure. Prayers and condolences for his family. He will surely be missed.

—Charity Scott via bendsource.com

Central Oregon has lost a real treasure. I have learned a lot from him. My heartfelt condolences to Sue and their family.

—Cheryl Schadt via bendsource.com



Roots Fest 2022

Many thanks to Mark Ransom and the many volunteers and sponsors of Roots Fest 2022. The date was perfect. The weather was perfect. The venue was perfect. And the talented musicians that played were all amazing. Bend is a special place for many reasons, and for me, I would have to place our stellar musicians and their willingness to share their gift for free- at the top of the list. Can't wait for 2023!.

—Michael J. Covey

Letter of the Week:

Michael: I couldn't agree more! Roots Fest was such a blast at The Box Factory this year—a real community event for one great community.

—Nicole Vulcan