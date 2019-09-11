Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 11, 2019 Opinion » Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor 

IN RESPONSE TO: RACISM, 8/22

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Kay Bee wrote a strong, relevant letter. We say "cheers" and come on over for a free house roast!

—Bohemian Roastery

RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS VERSUS ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC

Dear people at The Source:

Here is a concept that demolishes the argument of the NRA faction about right to bear arms. The right to keep and bear arms applies only to Americans willing to defend our democracy.

When anyone, foreign or domestic, seeks to destroy our democracy, they lose status as citizens of the United States of America and forfeit the right to keep and bear arms. In fact, they lose all rights.

I have heard certain people who have firearms state that if government is given the power to declare any person they choose as "mentally unbalanced," that the government would then sweep in and start grabbing all the guns from everybody.

Let the "government" try that and you will find me alongside those people afraid of "government take-over," for that would clearly be a situation where people in federal government were then a domestic enemy of our democracy.

Also, DJT is not worthy of mention every time he farts.

Put him on page fifteen for one day a week.

Giving him constant coverage only encourages him. Stop it!

Thanks,

—Martha and Tom Fosdick

THANK YOU, VANESSA AND ACE HARDWARE IN RESPONSE TO: ACE SAYS NO TO CRUELTY, AGAIN, 8/22

Vanessa, what you wrote is very brave, and I thank you for shining a light on the cruel practice of killing mice with glue traps. I, too, cannot justify causing pain to other living creatures, while most people would rather hide their head in the sand than admit the truth. Well done.

—Donna Skemp

DHS CASEWORKER APPRECIATION

September 9-13 has been designated National Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week. In Central Oregon, volunteers of the Citizen Review Boards (part of the judicial system) ask that you join us in offering extra special appreciation for Oregon's Department of Human Services Caseworkers.

Caseworkers are assigned when children are in the custody of DHS. Their charge is to make sure Oregon laws and guidelines are followed as they work with the family. They meet with children, parents, foster parents, CASAs, medical and other service providers, school personnel, attorneys, Citizen Review Boards and judges. Their caseloads are heavy; many variables result in unpredictable situations and often lead to crisis; staffing is such that the notion of "finishing my work for the day" is an impossibility; criticism frequently occurs from all directions—and often that criticism is very public.

During this Appreciation Week, we'd like to say to our DHS Caseworkers: "Hats Off! Cheers! Thank you! You are the hands and feet of our community as you work to help children and families in Central Oregon. We sincerely appreciate all you do."

—Marcia Houston

Letter of the Week:

Marcia—thanks for the suggestion. Come on in for your gift card to Palate—which could be a good thing to pass on to your favorite caseworker...

—Nicole Vulcan

Is it ever too cold to be surfing the river? Sweet shot by @deschutesriversurf. Tag @sourceweekly on Instagram to be featured in Lightmeter. - @DESCHUTESRIVERSURF
  • @deschutesriversurf
  • Is it ever too cold to be surfing the river? Sweet shot by @deschutesriversurf. Tag @sourceweekly on Instagram to be featured in Lightmeter.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Letters to the Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 11-18, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Letters to the Editor

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation