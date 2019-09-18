Letters to the Editor 

@natewyet

Tanner is definitely ready for fall! Photo by @natewyeth. Tag @sourceweekly on Instagram to get featured in Lightmeter.

IN RESPONSE TO: OPTING OUT, AND BEYOND, 8/28

This article struck a nerve, and, it seems, my last one. The lead-in paragraph started my boil: I found myself yelling out loud "FOUL!"

The smarmy imagery from the first paragraph (setting the tone for the entire piece) is that all of us neighbors of growers fall into the category of horseback-riding prima donnas, uptight conservatives with no meaningful role or place at the table of balanced opinions. This is insulting, to not only the horses, but to all of us—the community of agricultural property owners, parcels large and small. We're people with many thoughts and feelings about the hundreds of acres of new growing plants and people now our neighbors.

This type of commentary (masquerading as coverage of a county board of commissioner's meeting) is beyond the pale. Unnecessarily contributing to polarization within a community already struggling to manage change and emergent agricultural issues about water, lighting, and other impacts we now must adapt to without rancor.

Biased reporting makes me wonder what's the point if even the Source Weekly can't set the example for us to eagerly follow?

Where are the anti "anti-marijuana T-shirts" needed to fill the gallery? I'd buy one. Please have them available before the November 2020 vote.

I don't have a dog in this fight, I want to support my neighbors. (Visibly, if they could redirect those lights off my property so my dog doesn't bark at night and get me in trouble).

It's up to the voters now—as it should be.

—Amy Birmingham, A Wanna Be Supporter

E-BIKE TRAIL ACCESS: IN RESPONSE TO: OPINION, 9/12

Dear Ms. Vulcan:

The position that "Allowing e-bikes on trails opens up recreational opportunities for disabled or elderly riders" may sound reasonable and even compassionate, but in the real world, riding a bike on natural terrain at a speed only an Olympic athlete could match is a dangerous idea for disabled or elderly riders.

I've had the pleasure of riding Bend's trail network many times and while not the most technical terrain, your trails are tricky. A flat tire 4 miles from the trailhead is an inconvenience for a mountain bike rider. It could be a life-or-death situation for disabled or elderly riders. A crash at 15 miles per hour (that may sound slow, but it is flying on a mountain bike) could impact a disabled or elderly rider for the rest of their lives.

E-bikes may have a place for disabled or elderly riders, but that place is not while riding at high speed on natural-surface trails with unpredictable surface conditions and far from medical assistance.

—Jim 'Jimmy Mac' McIlvain

ELEGY

Thank you for your coverage of the art opening dealing with suicide at Peterson Roth Gallery. It's an important topic that does not receive enough coverage.

Art is awareness, and music is as well. In 2017, I wrote the song, Elegy, after learning two high school students (in Bend and Redmond) had both taken their lives the same day. I felt devastated and wrote it in two hours.

I recently recorded "Elegy" at Lino Alessio's studio in Sisters. I am using this song to create more awareness about teen suicide, bullying, and to support the local nonprofit, Younity, who works to stop bullying in schools. This is an effort to build community and cultivate hope and healing through music.

A beautiful image of a butterfly was created for this project by Sisters artist, Paul Bennett. And it features Leah Naftalin of Shady Groove on violin. We can make a difference in our community by getting involved.

https://victorsingslove.bandcamp.com/track/elegy

—Victor Johnson

CONGRESS MUST CARRY OUT ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITY TO IMPEACH WHEN NECESSARY. IT IS NECESSARY NOW!

If any other American had obstructed justice as Trump has, they'd be going to jail. By letting Trump get away with his corruption and stalling on holding him accountable, Congress sends a dangerous message to the American public. It's time they act.

During Mueller's testimony in July, he confirmed the results of his investigation: 37 indictments, at least 7 convictions and guilty pleas, and more than 10 episodes of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump himself.

Given all of the evidence, I don't understand at this point why our representative still hasn't voiced their support for a formal impeachment inquiry.

No one should be above the law in our country. Period. I don't care who you are—if you're the CEO of a company or the president of the United States of America. Donald Trump must be held accountable, just like any other American would be.

If it had been anyone else who obstructed justice as blatantly as Trump did, they'd be behind bars.

Some people say that we shouldn't pursue impeachment because there are so many other issues to deal with. What about health care? Gun control? Climate change? Immigration?

And to these people, I say: our lawmakers can address these issues and pursue an impeachment inquiry at the same time. That's what we pay them to do.

It's time for our representative to join the 130+ other members of the House and support a formal impeachment inquiry now.

—Craig Smith

SIGNS

Dear Editor:

I experience all yard signs as passive-aggressive bullying.

Do we love our political statements more than we love our neighbors?

—Jon Peters

Letter of the Week:

Jon: From trying to figure out if this letter was a joke to pondering what you would do if confronted by someone actually launching into a political debate in your presence, your short letter left lots of things to think about. Come on in for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan