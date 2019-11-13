Letters to the Editor 

Bonnie Vandiver.

A cadre of veterans on two wheels rolled through Newport Ave. Monday as part of the Veterans Day Parade.

I guess I'm like a lot of people when it comes to year-end charitable contributions. I get a mailer or an email telling me why I should support a cause, and I sometimes act. While I'm happy to support those causes, it takes effort to go beyond that passive method and to really engage in giving. How do you compare nonprofits side by side so as to choose ones that mean the most to you?

That's where the issue you hold in your hands aims to offer a different way.

This week, we're rolling out our next Give Guide and going live with the CentralOregonGives.com website. The print guide offers locals a one-stop location to learn about local nonprofits. The site allows people to donate to any nonprofit that's elected to be part of the guide. It's all aimed at making the process easier for busy people, but also, at offering nonprofits an easier method of sharing their message across a wide span of people.

While our news team has contributed tangentially—writing the "Feel Good" nonprofit stories that serve as good reads to go along with the Give Guide—it's been a team-wide effort to get this thing off the ground. As a local, I'm happy to use the Give Guide as a guidepost for my year-end giving. As editor of this publication, I'm proud to be part of an organization that has taken the lead in making the support of nonprofits' important work as streamlined as possible.

Thanks for reading—and giving!

Night Lights

While driving around Bend at dusk, we have seen (and almost not seen) bikers and dog walkers crossing streets at crosswalks and middle of the street; please protect yourself and your pet and carry some lights so we will know you are there. Stay safe!

—Gary Philippy

Thank You! re: stories in the 11/7 issue

I was lifted by the report that your recent story—"The Car Camping Dilemma," was responded to with the kindness of strangers—in this case, a reader offering stable housing for one of the individuals mentioned in your story.

I was also encouraged to read Aaron Switzer's note about setting up an easy portal for online contributions to local nonprofits. He writes: "It's here (Bend) that we have collectively agreed to spend our time together—and hopefully it is here that we can collectively make a significant impact and help those who need it the most."

I believe in the possibility of the collective. And I love paying attention to the little moves that shape us into the community we choose to be.

Thank you, Source, for shining a light on the essential goodness of our community.

—Ruth Williamson

Central Cascades Wilderness Strategies Project Proposed Fee Structure

I would like to again mention the Central Cascades Wilderness Strategies Project that someone brought up in this forum a few weeks ago. The final decision was signed on 5/10/19, which means we will see a limited entry system go into effect in 2020 on some high-use trails. This will affect multiple user-groups. This project is now in the public comment phase to the PROPOSED FEE SYSTEM ("if approved"). This means DAY-USE permit fees, and Overnight Permit Fees for select trails. There isn't sufficient room in this column to provide trail specificity, but note that this system is being imposed because of overuse of much-loved, highly popular trails. If a trail you love is affected, you won't be able to wake up in the morning and decide you're going to hike/ride a permitted trail—you will have to secure a permit to do so, and they will be limited. That's the point of the system. Controlled/limited use, with a fee system.

Details of the Decision itself are available through the following hyperlink: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd670384.pdf

You can find the USFS News Release with the proposed fee structure at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd670381.pdf

Comments may be mailed to the Willamette National Forest, ATTN: Recreation Fees, 3106 Pierce Parkway, Suite D, Springfield, OR 97477. Or you may email to WillametteRecFeeComments@usda.gov or drop off at any Willamette or Deschutes National Forest office during business hours.

If you wish to relax and rely on all those who oppose being both charged to use our own public lands, and having to deal with a reservation system that may or may not have "space available" to accommodate you, then let it be. But if you're like me, and you realize that if I don't speak up, I have no right to complain, please take a little time and familiarize yourself with the issue and comment. Your comments may be anywhere from "No fees!" to whatever you think is "the right fee structure" but please, speak up for your use of your public lands.

—Anne Wolff

Editor's note: The comment period ends Nov. 25.

Do Nothing to Help Save the Natural World

The climate is changing rapidly, the birds are disappearing, and we are losing too many pollinators. The scale of these global issues can make it feel as though individual actions won't make a difference.

But that's not true! One of the easiest things homeowners and gardeners can do to help the natural world is absolutely nothing. When it comes to tidying the yard before winter, less is more. In fact, our obsessive neatness and well-meaning HOA rules are extremely detrimental to our wildlife, especially insect populations on which many other lifeforms depend.

Fallen leaves are not litter to be carted away to the dump. They are, in fact, homes to butterfly eggs, caterpillars, chrysalises and hibernating bumblebee queens. A cover of leaves helps keep them insulated from the cold weather. Additionally, birds, amphibians and mammals rely on the worms, beetles, spiders, snails and insects that seek shelter in a few inches of leaves left on the ground.

If you must clear your grass of leaves, keep them whole by raking and piling them in an unused part of your yard or as mulch around shrubs and trees.

The same goes for spent flowers. Rather than lopping them off and tossing them in the yard waste bin, consider the seeds winter food for birds and small mammals. Bonus for humans: watching through a snowy winter window, the antics of songbirds clinging to flower stalks to feed.

Free yourself of time better spent enjoying this beautiful place we, too, call home!

—Basey Klopp

