Letters to the Editor 

Editor's note:

Recently we reported on Bend getting national recognition (not unusual)—this time, for being the #1 city in which to get fit. With that designation, we know that many of our readers are already well-apprised about the basics of nutrition and exercise and fitting those things into busy schedules. I'm guessing our close proximity to many indoor and outdoor playgrounds doesn't hurt either!

So for our Fit Week/Winter Health issue, we asked ourselves, what can we offer a town that's already so fit? Some topics not on the proverbial beaten path, we figured. This week's Feature page aims to touch on a few lesser-known methods of getting active. Our Chow story discusses the supplements and foods that might not be all they're cracked up to be when it comes to winter health. And in our Sound section, we offer a locally curated running playlist to give you runners some new inspiration. Locals are already pretty awesome when it comes to health and fitness—but we hope this gives you some new food for thought!





Laurel Brauns

More winter weather is on the way! The forecast this week promises a mix of rain and snow as temperatures hover between 30 and 40 degrees. The sun should be out for a little while on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

RE: "Poverty with a View?" 1/9

Wealth distribution wouldn't reduce incentives to innovate at all. It would give us lower class a chance to innovate. I own a small business. Without being able to purchase property at (a) reasonable rate, I'm forced to shut my doors. And renting is unreasonable (sic) here too. I get people are proud of their stuff but Bend and surrounding areas have taken it too far into greed. Take Sisters for example. A shack, with no running water, no heating, and a roof with tarps on it because boards are missing and it's not roofed was being rented for 800 a month for someone to live in. That's outrageous! That's not right! And it's not OK! You want affordable housing out here you better age quickly because the only affordable housing happening is for seniors.

—Topher Lenzi, owner of Cascades Shroomery, via bendsource.com

I lived there for 30 years. We left last year because things have gotten ridiculously expensive, as well as the traffic, the huge growth. It costs way too much and is no longer fun to live there. Living there has become stressful with everyone having their own agendas, wanting to control the others and no one seems to listen to the old timers, so now the city and the newcomers have really diminished the quality of life. It is just another big city that is out of control.

—Lew Johnson, via bendsource.com

Fools Won't See Truth

Climate change deniers are of two types: the corporate lap dog lackey mouthpieces on the take from the fossil fuel industry trying to further it's nefarious agenda of raping the planet to extract every last remaining ounce of wealth, and the brainwashed comatose idiot legions who believe everything the messiah of madmen, criminals and fools and the other midnite marauders of climate denial champions tell them when spewing their endless unholy skatalogical homilies. But facts are facts and will not disappear no matter how much din and dung and misinformation Trump and the fossil fuel snake oil peddlers try to heap upon them.

It's pathetic that while most of Florida's politicos are fossil fuel lackeys, the mayor of Miami Beach has to keep raising taxes on his citizens to pay for the cost of pumping out the rising sea levels that keep backwashing onto the streets through the city's drainage system, and the costly construction to raise the levels of those streets in the face of the advancing floods that happen daily in bright, dry, sunny weather.

The cost for these climate change necessitated endeavors over the past some years is fast approaching a billion dollars, all strapped to the backs of Miami Beach residents.

The mayor of Miami Beach says all those fool idiot clowns and prophets of climate change denial, like the clown fool in chief, should "take a trip to South Florida and see climate change happening before their eyes in real time." But like the man said, "you can show a fool the truth, but you can't make him see."

Perhaps when the King of Fools' Great Florida Goons and Gators Hotel washes out to sea he might finally get the message. But probably not. Meanwhile he and the other lying scumbags lead us and the planet headlong down the hothouse highway to perditional oblivion.

—Marco Munez

Why I pick up the Source

Why do I pick up a Source? A primary reason is Jim Anderson's column, "Natural World." The Jan. 9 piece, "Those Good Ol' OMSI Days" is a terrific example of his wordsmithing creations and how they inform and make me laugh over, and over again. Raising one's curiosity is another of Jim's gifts. Although most of Anderson's columns include more extensive nature information than this one, perhaps he knew that many of us could use a bigger dose of humor after the past weeks' deadly news in the Middle East.

He introduces us to a geologist who was also an apparently very effective youth educator: Ralph Mason. By the time Jim Anderson, 1960's OMSI naturalist and bus driver, follows Mason's instruction to drive 22 mph and wet his pointy finger to stick on the bus window, along with every high school kid in that bus, I was very curious. Thank you, Jim Anderson, thank you, The Source for giving us weekly natural world information to motivate us for various planet causes. And for providing chances to very easily laugh and thus maintain some sort of balance. I will carry on while yet remembering the Canadian Iranians, and all the others who died over Iran in the tragic air disaster.

—Annis Henson

Letter of the Week:

Annis: I will try to adopt my best Jim Anderson lingo and say, "Good on ya," for penning this letter—I know he'll be thrilled to hear from you! Come on in for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan