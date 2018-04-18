Letters to the Editor 

Submitted

War on Pickups

Bend's war on pickup trucks downtown is still in full swing. Despite contrite assurances from economic development director Carolyn Eagan and city manager Eric King, the truce of last fall has been unilaterally rescinded.

Last fall, warnings, then $50 citations began appearing on windshields throughout the downtown core, creating an uproar among those trying to spend money there. "Go away" was the message. Adding insult to the financial injury was that nothing had changed – no new city code, ordinance or rule. But those who parked on Bond St. on Thursday got a ticket on Friday for the same thing.

No signs, no public notice, just warnings. And that, after news articles, editorials and a lot of irate emails to city councilors, being called on the carpet by downtown business owners and The Bulletin, city officials promised to halt the arbitrary money-making scheme, refund fines, proceed with caution, be more forthcoming, and give clarity to an issue that is vital to downtown's economy.

Or did they have their fingers crossed behind their backs? Because now that the dust has settled they are right back to their old ways, nailing unsuspecting drivers and without a single promised change in place.

We need clarity: so many feet long, so far beyond the white line. Better still, paint lines that make sense. Put it on signs, the city's website, issue press releases, hand out warning tickets and send smoke signals. Because right now, it is Groundhog Day all over again. Same wacky enforcement action, same cloudy interpretation, same discriminatory citation strategy.

—Scott Linden

Scott — After reading your letter, we too wanted to know about the city's rules on this, so we asked Economic Development Director Carolyn Eagan. According to City Code, Chapter 6.20.000, "Method of Parking," "no person shall stand or park a vehicle other than within a single marked space, both width and length, unless authorized by the City."

Confused? Us, too—but what it means is, if your vehicle is longer than the markings on the space, it's too long. Eagan did say, however, "My direction to Diamond Parking (as of mid-November 2017) is to cite for exceeding stall length only in cases where vehicle in the travel lane must pull into the other travel lane to get around a parked vehicle (or items on a parked vehicle like irrigation pipe, a bike or a camper).

Is your truck blocking other cars in the lane? Does it look something like this photo? Then yes, you may get a ticket. Eagan also noted that between Nov. 1 and March 31, there have been 39 stall length citations.

So there you go. - The Editor

In response to, "Hotel Debate," 4/12

As someone who has had to travel frequently, for over a decade now, for my medical care (and my mother's when she had to fly for cancer treatments,) I cannot express how thankful and relieved I would have been if there had been hotels by the hospitals. It makes it incredibly, horridly, difficult to get the care you need, at the place you need it, if you are sick and stressed and feel like crap but still need to figure out how you're going to manage to get back and forth in a town that you don't know that well (as well as trying to gauge if you even have the energy and lack of pain to even do it at all.) It's just one more nightmare on top of another nightmare when the place you're staying isn't next door. The neighborhood will have concerns I don't know about but I truly wish every hospital had a hotel next door.

—Monica Helms, via Facebook

This hotel is slated to be built adjacent to 27th which has no traffic signaling except for Neff. Even now it is a challenge getting across this very busy street via Conners to the hospital "next door" (about 1/2 mile away to the entrance) during weekday business hours. The article mentions the two hotels close by, but not that a third hotel being is being built behind Wilco - which is also an extended stay hotel. This property was already zoned for this use and is not in a residential neighborhood. And don't be fooled that this hotel will be filled to capacity exclusively with those visiting patients in the hospital or convalescing. Hallmark will book their rooms - first come, first serve - to anyone who has the means to pay for it. They want in on the Bend property market (east side = cheaper) and convinced the Planning Commission and Council that this type of hotel is needed "for hospital patients and their families" - and they bought into it.

—Sue Hintz Henderson, via Facebook

In response to, "Les Schwab Amphitheater Announced two More Shows This Week," 4/4 bendsource.com

If you've never seen Willie Nelson live...it's a must go! Even if you aren't a fan...he's an icon and legend. Such a great entertainer. One of the best shows I have seen in Old Mill. I will miss Bend summers!

—Susan Anderson, via Facebook

In response to, "Fade to Black," 4/12

The one take away I have from this story is not about mixing booze and cannabis - although that isn't a good idea in general - is the fact that you made super strong edibles. Edibles that are given as gifts should be in the 5-10 mg range. People always say they will only eat half of a cookie, brownie, etc., but they never do. Giving the gift of low dose edibles takes away the risk of getting too high. It doesn't remove it completely but at least you are preventing a situation like your friends experienced. I can't tell you how many times I have heard someone tell me they don't want to try edibles because of a bad experience and that gives edibles a stigma it doesn't deserve. Edibles are a wonderful way to receive the benefits of cannabis without smoking. I hope the next time you make edibles, you work on your recipe to create low dose enjoyable edibles.

—Leah D'Ambrosio, via Bendsource.com

Leah: If our cannabis writer followed your advice, what would he have to write about?! Just kidding. Come on in for your gift card to Palate. Coffee should mix well with a 5mg edible...but no more than that...

— Nicole Vulcan, Editor