Letters to the Editor 

Submitted

In response to, "Climate Change," on 5/2.

Thanks Genysee, for your well written letter on Climate Change. Yes, we can all do something to slow it down like getting our shopping bags in the car ready to be used again. Shopping at Goodwill, the Habitat Restore or other places first when we want something and by buying local eliminating some shipping and packaging. It is our local businesses who also pay taxes that help Deschutes county have good roads, fire protection etc. I appreciate that The Bend Source honored your letter.

—Wilma Campbell

In response to, "Dust," 5/10.

Kudos & thanks to Jerry for keeping the dusty streets of Bend in the forefront!

I live on the corner of a gravel road and a gravel alley in mid- town.

Our house & cars are penetrated with the dust from passing vehicles driving down the road!

Trying to enjoy an evening on the deck or a day out in the yard is always frustrating.

I have never lived on a gravel road & had no idea the impact it would make on our lives.

If I could afford another house in Bend, I would surely move!

I too have called the city and gotten the same lame response.

New sidewalks and curbs going in all over town, but nothing being done on these outdated gravel roads.

As the city jams more housing and ADUs into our tiny neighborhoods, the problem escalates.

Our block of six dwelling units is soon to become nine, increasing use on the gravel alley and road.

It seems as though the city is picking and choosing who to support; more ADUs, more affordable housing............but what about the current homeowners?????

Yes Jerry, I want to support your cause!

How do I sign up?

—Carol Scafe

Pardon our dust works if you're exposed to it for a brief period. Ours is 24/7 and no, pardon our dust just doesn't work. The city says they don't have the budget to fix our road properly, so they do nothing. Kyle Thomas with the city states that he looked at the road and it didn't seem too bad to him. He needs to spend a little time here and actually talk to some of those who are affected.

—Jerry Gilmour

In response to, "Yes, In My Backyard," on 5/3.

Bend has a very serious problem. I own a home here for 10 years now. My husband grew up here and graduate(d) Bend High. I feel very uncomfortable with the house prices, the house construction, the neighborhood plans. Quick cheap built house should not cost $300,000 to $500,000. Completely insulting. My son can't afford to live here renting or buying. There is nowhere for anyone to live that makes under a 6 figure income.

—Heather Sky, via Facebook

Good article and nice to hear both sides of this!

Yes stop sprawling the city all over the place! If it's concentrated in one location those of us who still appreciate ranching and farming might just be able to afford to still do so! The way it's going now they are allowing development into the EFU zoned areas (exclusive farm use) people are building fancy custom homes for Airnb on land that was designed for farming and putting anyone who wants to farm or ranch to support themselves and their community out of business! Keep the building growth concentrated in town therefore it doesn't drastically raise the prices of farm and ranch land.

It would be nice to have a link where people can go to get involved more!

—Elizabeth Buchanan, via Facebook

In response to, "Remembering Deshaun," on 5/3

Many thanks to this family for having the strength to talk about this in an effort to bring help to others out of this terrible tragedy. I didn't know Deshaun, but this story has really touched my heart. This truly is a loss for the whole community, and my love goes out to the Adderleys.

—Ben Mann, via Facebook

Deshaun was my nephew's cousin on his dad's side, I personally only met this young man a couple times, but his death was and still is very closely felt throughout my whole family. That being said, I am the program director of a new youth ministry here in Central Oregon, our ministry focuses on high risk youth, mostly in the system but I feel God tugging on me to help in this area. We are working on getting a mentoring program up and going and I think kids struggling with depression and/or suicide, would fit well with such a program, if there is any organization out there that can use a Christian presence or might have kids in need of a strong role model in their lives, I would love the opportunity to get together with them and discuss partnering with them to help such youth. We have several churches in the area ready to provide mentors to any kids we can find that would be in need of such. I look forward to hearing from anyone who might be interested. My name is Jonathan Van Vliet and here is my contact information, email jonathan@centraloregonyfc.org, phone number 541-948-5592 and our Facebook page is @coyfcjjm I can be reached at any of these. We are praying for and seeking out lost youth daily and hope to be nothing but a positive influence in their lives through our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

—Jonathan Van Vliet, via Bendsource.com

Jonathan: Thanks for sharing another resource for youth in our community.

Here's another: Deschutes County Health Services also maintains a 24-hour crisis hotline at 541-322-7500, ext. 9. Also check out deschutes.org/health/page/suicide-prevention for links to lots more resources.

­— Nicole Vulcan, Editor