Letters to the Editor 

Mirror Pond. Every flowing stream has silt in it that is suspended in the water and flows with it until the water is stopped or slowed. What is responsible for stopping the river? Simple answer: the Pacific Power dam. So, simple solution to who should pay for removing the silt: Pacific Power, their investors, their rate payers. It's their dam and it's their dam that is causing the problem. That is if you want to retain Mirror Pond.

Long term, permanent simple solution to the problem: remove the dam. Simple way to do that: give someone who knows what they are doing a couple bricks of C-4. That is not really environmentally or politically correct. So tell Pacific Power to take out their dam.

—Dan Cooper

In Response to, "Park Board To Vote Tuesday On Funding Mirror Pond Dredging" on 12/17

Maybe the Park Board could explain why they think MPS owns the land under the pond.

Bulletin July13, 2013: McKay land claim hard to prove

However, the story has proved difficult to substantiate the more people look into it. A search of Deschutes County Assessors records turned up no evidence that the McKay family owns or pays taxes on land under the Deschutes River. The Bend Park & Recreation District and the city of Bend have not obtained deeds or other documents to back up the McKay familys ownership claims.

The Bulletin asked AmeriTitle to prepare a title report on land under Mirror Pond. On Thursday, Chuck Sheffield, a vice president of AmeriTitle, said the company could not provide a clear record of ownership.

A COMMUNITY VISION FOR MIRROR POND AND DOWNTOWN BEND

The McKay Trusts ownership of the land beneath Mirror Pond has been verified through a legal review of title research conducted by AmeriTitle in summer, 2013.

—Mark Davis, via Bendsource.com

In Response to, "A New Report Highlights a Vision For Wildfire Planning" on 12/13

The simple one-size fits all answer to the complex problem is bound to fail. With "spotting" proven to advance the fire more than a mile, a buffer will not significantly halt the spread of the fire. A change in the type of fuel of 30-100 feet as advocated by the NFPA is but one portion of an answer. As "Headwaters Economics" of Montana has shown, the additional cost of making new structures "fire proof" within the threatened areas solves many of the additional problems. Having a structure that is not adding fuel to the fire and reduces the need for first responders to concentrate their efforts on this problem and allows them to concentrate on stopping the fire. Modifying structure already in place costs more and I believe that it will require another answer by society.

—Dick Johnson, via Bendsource.com

Dear Poor People

Consider this place conquered.

Wealthier people than you want to be here now,

or at least own here now,

so you can't afford to live here anymore,

and that's just the way it is;

that's just business.

The law backs it all up.

Leave, or live on the fringe and sell meth to their kids

for a living wage.

—M. Wood

Doggie bags

Here's a tip for all the dog walkers...if you're within a mile of a trash can, bag it and carry it. Or, if you're hiking without stops along the way, move it or bury it.

—Soon Cho

In Response to, "Bag Ban, a Litany of Laughable Arguments Against" on 12/17

It's so strange to me how resistant people are to change. This is old news in Maui and I promise it is really not a big deal for us, but it can be for the environment. You learn to stash bags in your car doors, purse, or just carry your stuff on occasion. It's simple and it's a small step towards reducing the single use plastics we are currently drowning our planet in.

—Angela Marshall, via Facebook

Angela: A person's level of resistance to change can, according to a number of scholars, also be reflected in their political leanings. Progressives—as also evidenced by the word 'progressive'—tend to be more receptive to change and to its potential for positive effects on society. Conservatives, on the other hand, tend to resist change—even when the change comes in the form of a reduction in single-use plastic. One day though, history will record that this change is indeed "old news," and that it was the right move. Come on in for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan