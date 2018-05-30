Search
May 30, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Level Up in the Kitchen and Cook Like A Pro 

click to enlarge Top saison Jan. 2015 - FLICKR
  • Flickr
  • Top saison Jan. 2015
After binging "Top Chef," have you ever thought, 'I'd love to cook like that?' You might not become the next Top Chef, but your life in the kitchen can become easier by learning proper techniques.

Professional Chef Michele Morris will teach fundamental cooking techniques just like the pros learn. This is a four-class series covering topics including knife skills, stocks, soups and sauces that can be taken one at a time or in sequence.

Classes start June 12 at Kindred Creative Kitchen.

Cook Like A Pro
Kindred Creative Kitchen
2525 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Suite #2, Bend
thekindredcreativekitchen.com 541-640-0350


