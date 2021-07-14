LGBTQ+ Night at Dogwood 

The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is playing host to a monthly gathering of LGBTQ+ peeps (and their friends). Oh Yess—A Monthly Night Out happens from 7-10pm on Thursday, July 15 at the downtown bar. Come to "giggle, gree, support and cavort," reads the event's description in the Source calendar. The event happens the third Thursday of the month, so the next Oh Yess events will happen Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21. -NV
Oh Yess - A Monthly Night Out
Dogwood Cocktail Cabin
147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
Thu., July 15. 7-10pm
thedogwoodcocktailcabin.com
