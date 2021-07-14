LGBTQ+ Night at Dogwood 

The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is playing host to a monthly gathering of LGBTQ+ peeps (and their friends). Oh Yess—A Monthly Night Out happens from 7-10pm on Thursday, July 15 at the downtown bar. Come to "giggle, gree, support and cavort," reads the event's description in the Source calendar. The event happens the third Thursday of the month, so the next Oh Yess events will happen Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21. -NV

Courtesy Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

Oh Yess - A Monthly Night Out

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

Thu., July 15. 7-10pm

thedogwoodcocktailcabin.com