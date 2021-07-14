 LGBTQ+ Night at Dogwood | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 14, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

LGBTQ+ Night at Dogwood 

Oh Yess—a monthly gathering of LGBTQ+ peeps (and their friends)

By

The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is playing host to a monthly gathering of LGBTQ+ peeps (and their friends). Oh Yess—A Monthly Night Out happens from 7-10pm on Thursday, July 15 at the downtown bar. Come to "giggle, gree, support and cavort," reads the event's description in the Source calendar. The event happens the third Thursday of the month, so the next Oh Yess events will happen Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21. -NV

COURTESY DOGWOOD COCKTAIL CABIN
  • Courtesy Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

Oh Yess - A Monthly Night Out
Dogwood Cocktail Cabin
147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
Thu., July 15. 7-10pm
thedogwoodcocktailcabin.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
