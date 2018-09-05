Search
September 05, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Life & Time wants to lead the fast food revolution 

click to enlarge Renderings of the future Life & Time restaurant. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Renderings of the future Life & Time restaurant.
Imagine a fast food restaurant that serves healthy, real food, and you have Life & Time. According to its owners, the company promises high quality, organic ingredients, food made from scratch and meat products that are organic and humanely raised. They also want to show customers that a burger can be a healthy choice with the right ingredients. This new concept, which doesn't sacrifice food quality and healthy eating for convenience and speed, comes from Bend natives Garrett Wales and Mike Moor. Later this year Life & Time will open a 2,600 square foot restaurant and drive-thru on the corner of the Century and Simpson roundabout. They say it will be the nation's first organic-based, from scratch, drive-thru fast food restaurant.

Life & Time
instagram.com/freerangefastfood

