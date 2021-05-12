 Light My Fire | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 12, 2021 Culture » Culture Features

Light My Fire 

How do you keep your spirits up? What are your secrets?

By

I started the fire in our wood stove this morning. What a joy!

It's been a routine in my life for over 50 years. This winter and spring, our first in Bend, it's been my morning duty. For many years Wendy woke up early and carefully placed the finely cut kindling over the wrinkled-up newspaper, lit the match and watched as the fire danced and popped its way into our day.

COURTESY BURT GERSHATER
  • Courtesy Burt Gershater

When we first went searching for a home in Bend, well over a year ago, I told our real estate agent we'd only buy a home that had or could have a wood stove. She hadn't heard that one before, but the whole wood-warming routine had become an inseparable part of our lives.

In the early days, my buddies and I would take our old pickups into the forest and gather our winter's supply. Several cords of pinion, aspen and oak would get us through till the warmer summer days arrived. At 7,000 feet elevation, Flagstaff is slow to leave winter behind.

When we finally did buy our little "miracle" home in Bend, just a 20-second walk from our grandkids' back door, we undeniably landed in a paradise we never imagined! Except for one detail. You guessed it. No wood stove!

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

It only took a month before we welcomed our new stove home. We ordered a few cords of juniper from Madras and were in heaven. Splitting wood every day, soaking up the gentle heat, filling up the kindling bowl and learning our new stove's unique personality.

Now, we are home!

Related Right on Time: A new column offering practical advice and mental health guidance for tackling our daily lives
Burt Gershater is a counselor who has had a popular column in Flagstaff for 13 years. Now, he's doing the same in Central Oregon.
Right on Time
A new column offering practical advice and mental health guidance for tackling our daily lives
By Burt Gershater
Culture Features

I am generally a happy guy and when you and I meet someday, I think you'll agree. A deeply felt smile is more common than not. Don't get me wrong, my life is not all roses by a long shot. Still, people often ask, "Burt, how do keep your spirits up? What are your secrets?"

It’s about warmth, rituals, breath, fire and gratitude. tweet this

I am always honored to respond to this question.

And there is always a pause between their request and my answer. Often a long pause. I am touched; tears find their way to my eyes. There are few words for this feeling but in the moment, we both feel it.

The answers are related to the first part of this message. It's about warmth, rituals, breath, fire and gratitude. All these are part of the answer to, "Burt, how do you keep your spirits up?"

Before I answer, I ask, "How do you?"

Let's imagine we're sitting around the wood fire, brothers and sisters, friends, a family, all of us pondering this soul-deep question. We are no longer separate. I am no longer only me. You are no longer only you. We are One—pondering, sharing, learning, supporting.

Take a breath. We are in this together...

• Regular gratitude goes to the very top of my list. Every free, conscious moment I try to remember to be thankful. I awaken with gratitude. Go to sleep with gratitude. Eat with gratitude. Light my fire with gratitude.

My favorite wisdom is: Gratitude is simply an acknowledgment of reality and ingratitude is a denial of reality. That's a big one!

• Vibrant movement at least six days a week. My dad taught me that. He worked out twice a day and passed it on to me. Dance, mountain bike, cross-country ski, chop wood, hike, lift a few weights. I always feel better after moving this old body.

• Regular breathing into my belly. The first word in the dictionary under spirit is usually breath. Imagine that. It's magic. True magic.

• Give charity. Somehow, that always works. The giver receives as much as the receiver, usually more. I was once exhorted by a wise teacher to "give till it hurts!" I do my best to follow his words.

Lashon Hara is a law in the Judaic tradition and literally means bad talk about someone. It used to be a natural part of my everyday life. Gossip ultimately hurts three parties, the speaker, the listener and the one spoken about. My life is noticeably brighter since decreasing this old habit.

We must tend to our own fire from sunrise till sunset, every day of our lives. What a beautiful, rewarding task we have been given.

Take good care!

—Burt Gershater is a counselor, leadership trainer, speaker and writer. He can be reached at info@burtgershater.com

About The Author

Burt Gershater

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

We Tried All of the Dandy's Shakes So You Don't Have To
Hard-ly Drinking
John Harvey's Debut EP
Hail the Hardy Harlequins
May the Source Be With You
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Bend Oregon Counselor, bend Oregon Column

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
My Own Two Hands 2021: Holding Hope

Staff Pick
My Own Two Hands 2021: Holding Hope

Through May 15
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    Rain Check

    • By K.M. Collins
    • May 5, 2021
    Will La Niña's failure to deliver bolster wildfire season? More »

  • Culture Features »

    Old Doesn't Mean Addled

    • By Ellen Waterston
    • Apr 21, 2021
    They never saw their age as a limitation. But what about the rest of us? More »

  • Culture Features »

    Absolutely Heaven

    • By Burt Gershater
    • Apr 7, 2021
    The joy of grandkids, being there for family... and COVID diagnoses after a funeral More »
  • More »

More by Burt Gershater

  • Absolutely Heaven

    Absolutely Heaven

    The joy of grandkids, being there for family... and COVID diagnoses after a funeral
    • By Burt Gershater
    • Apr 7, 2021
  • Why Are You Here?

    Why Are You Here?

    Why are you here in Central Oregon? Why is a small word with infinite layers
    • By Burt Gershater
    • Mar 10, 2021
  • Right on Time

    Right on Time

    A new column offering practical advice and mental health guidance for tackling our daily lives
    • By Burt Gershater
    • Feb 10, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 12-19, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation