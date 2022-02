Jackson's Corner's east side location is becoming another Sunriver Brewing location, but meanwhile, the Jackson's team has a new concept for the east side. Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries had its soft opening earlier this month, offering fries, shakes, burgers featuring local beef, veggie burgers and soft serve ice cream and in the location most recently vacated by Parilla Grill.





click to enlarge Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries

And oh, did we mention there are cocktails? Blue Eyes is located at 706 NE Greenwood Avenue in Bend, and is currently open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7pm.