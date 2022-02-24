Lil Bites 

LITTLE BITES

Central Oregon is no backwater populated by a random café or two, or worse, a sea of fast food chains as far as the eye can see. Instead, it's loaded with local restaurants, food carts, bars and other places offering up local ingredients and local love. To celebrate this wealth of deliciousness, we're rolling out a new Instagram-integrated feature in our food section, titled "Food Seen."

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Manzanita Grill, top, and Tin Pig, bottom.

It's pretty simple: Take a photo a dish you ate at a Central Oregon restaurant, food cart or bar, and then tag us @sourceweekly, adding the #foodseen hashtag. We'll share a new photo from a reader—or one from our hungry Chow contributors—every week, and we'll print it on our Chow page for distribution around the region. We love the local food scene, and we know you do, too—so let that love be "seen" all around!

