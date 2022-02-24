 Lil Bites | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 23, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Lil Bites 

By

LITTLE BITES

Central Oregon is no backwater populated by a random café or two, or worse, a sea of fast food chains as far as the eye can see. Instead, it's loaded with local restaurants, food carts, bars and other places offering up local ingredients and local love. To celebrate this wealth of deliciousness, we're rolling out a new Instagram-integrated feature in our food section, titled "Food Seen."

click to enlarge Manzanita Grill, top, and Tin Pig, bottom. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Manzanita Grill, top, and Tin Pig, bottom.

It's pretty simple: Take a photo a dish you ate at a Central Oregon restaurant, food cart or bar, and then tag us @sourceweekly, adding the #foodseen hashtag. We'll share a new photo from a reader—or one from our hungry Chow contributors—every week, and we'll print it on our Chow page for distribution around the region. We love the local food scene, and we know you do, too—so let that love be "seen" all around!

Tag us @sourceweekly with the hashtag #foodseen, and then see your photos printed here!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
