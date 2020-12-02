 Limited Outdoor Dining Allowed Under Updated COVID-19 Framework | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 02, 2020 News » Local News

Limited Outdoor Dining Allowed Under Updated COVID-19 Framework 

25 Oregon counties—including Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson—face extended closures under Gov. Brown's latest update

By

Central Oregon's Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties are in the "extreme" risk category in Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's new health and safety framework—meaning that for Central Oregon and much of the state, the lockdown that began as a Two-Week Freeze could very well stay in place longer than expected. State health officials took a look at case numbers Nov. 30 to determine risk categories following the freeze, scheduled to end Dec. 2.

The Governor and state health officials imposed the freeze Nov. 18, which shut down in-person dining and shuttered gyms, among other restrictions, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. Positive COVID-19 cases in the state spiked throughout the month of November.

click to enlarge COURTESY OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY
  • courtesy Oregon Health Authority

Under the new framework, counties can fall into one of four risk categories: lower, moderate, high and extreme risk. Twenty-five of Oregon's 36 counties fell into the extreme category as of Dec. 1—meaning they won't be reopening on the Dec. 2 target date set at the outset of the Two-Week Freeze, Brown said.

"Counties that are facing extreme risk of virus spread will need to continue with strict health and safety measures, similar to the Two-Week Freeze," said Governor Brown in a Dec. 1 statement.

Counties remaining in the "extreme risk" category will be subject to ongoing restrictions, which are eased slightly from the restrictions under the initial freeze, but still keep many businesses closed:

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

-Social and at-home gatherings with people outside one's household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.

-Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Takeout is strongly encouraged.

-Indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed; however, outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.

-Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.

-Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.

-Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.

-Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.

-Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.

Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority, said Nov. 25 that Oregon is expecting to begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 as early as the end of December, starting with health care workers who work closely with people with the virus. The first round of doses is expected to vaccinate 30,000 people—though with some 300,000 health care workers in the state and a federal plan for distribution still in the works, it's not yet clear how quickly the general public may see vaccines available, Allen said. 

-A version of this story was published Nov. 25 at bendsource.com and has since been updated to reflect new numbers. Ashley Moreno contributed to this report.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 12/3/20
2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery
Local U-Pick Farm Experiences Monster Tomato Crop
Pro File: Lucas Wachs Loves Pillows, Puppies and Powder Stashes
The Cleanup Crew
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Empowering Families Luncheon

Empowering Families Luncheon

Thu., Dec. 3, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 2- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation