LISTEN: A Chat with Bend's New Mayor Melanie Kebler 🎧 

end will have a new mayor at the start of 2023, with the election of Melanie Kebler
to the position. Kebler, elected in 2022, first served for two years as a Bend City Councilor.
She is an attorney with a background as a prosecutor and victims’ rights advocate. A Bend High grad, she grew up on the east side of Bend and has always been interested in civic leadership, starting with being elected to the BSH Student Council.
Kebler is excited to lead Bend into the future. In this podcast we chat about her goals for the coming year, her thoughts on the outcome of the recent election, ideas around moving City Hall and creating a public town square and more. She takes her oath of office
January 4, along with newly elected city councilors Ariel Méndez and Mike Riley.
