June 16, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: A new vision for Bend with Steven Ames 🎧 

A chat about the Bend Vision Project, charting a course for the future of Bend

The Source sits down with Steven Ames of the Bend Vision Project—Part of Envision Bend—to talk about this new process for envisioning Bend's future.

Ames is a consulting long-range planner and principal of NXT Consulting Group of Bend and Portland, Oregon. Author of the American Planning Association’s award-winning Guide to Community Visioning, Steven has worked with more than 80 communities across the U.S. and overseas in planning for the future. Steven is a recipient of the Oregon APA Award for Distinguished Leadership by a Professional Planner. He holds degrees from Drew University and the University of Michigan’s School of Environment and Sustainability, and has studied with faculty of the London School of Economics.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
