Listen: A new vision for Bend with Steven Ames 🎧 

T

click to enlarge Source

he Source sits down with Steven Ames of the Bend Vision Project—Part of Envision Bend—to talk about this new process for envisioning Bend's future.Ames is a consulting long-range planner and principal of NXT Consulting Group of Bend and Portland, Oregon. Author of the American Planning Association’s award-winning Guide to Community Visioning, Steven has worked with more than 80 communities across the U.S. and overseas in planning for the future. Steven is a recipient of the Oregon APA Award for Distinguished Leadership by a Professional Planner. He holds degrees from Drew University and the University of Michigan’s School of Environment and Sustainability, and has studied with faculty of the London School of Economics.